After spending most of the past decade training hundreds of young athletes in the Edwardsville area, EJ Jones is focusing on training one athlete. A 2006 Edwardsville High School graduate, Jones was a three-sport standout for the Tigers after transferring from Ohio midway through his junior year and was a star tailback for the EHS football team as a senior in 2005. Jones, who closed his NXT Level Sports Performance Institute in the summer of 2020, has been working with his daughter, Micaiah, 9, who has been invited to the Moroutaglou Tennis Academy in Biot, France.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO