ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fact check: Viral photo of Chris Rock wearing a cheek pad is photoshopped

By Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWicC_0evzCCrd00

The claim: Photo shows Chris Rock wearing a cheek pad before Will Smith slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has begun "disciplinary proceedings" against actor Will Smith after he slapped fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock in response to a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.

Some social media users are suspicious of the incident, however. One Facebook post that generated more than 25,000 shares and 6,000 comments in a few days used a viral photo of Rock to claim that the slap was staged.

"In 8k quality images you can see a pad on Chris Rock's cheek," the image included in the post reads. "Conspiracy theorists gonna go crazy with this one."

The photo and this caption, which come from a popular March 28 tweet , show Rock with what seems to be a skin-colored pad on his left cheek.

"I went to school for television production," the user who posted the viral Facebook post wrote above the image. "Trust me, everything you see on your TV screen is produced before it happens."

But the cheek pad image is digitally created. Pictures from an array of sources confirm Rock had nothing attached to his face at the time of the slap.

USA TODAY reached out to several users who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Photos show there was not a cheek pad

Ample evidence indicates that the viral photo was digitally manipulated to create the illusion that Rock was wearing a cheek pad when he was not.

The original image was taken for Reuters by photographer Brian Snyder , as the news agency's fact-check team reported . It does not show a cheek pad, even when zoomed in, as a photo comparison from Reuters shows.

The version that went viral also lacks detail, which suggests the photo has been artificially blown up and sharpened. For example, a high-resolution backstage photo from the moments after the slap shows that Rock had stubble on his chin (see below) . In the viral "cheek pad" image, however, his chin appears completely smooth.

Other snapshots from numerous sources and angles, including these images from USA TODAY photographer Robert Hanashiro, show Rock was not wearing any kind of protective pad over his cheek. Neither does a high-resolution video of the incident posted by the Guardian.

Fact check: False claim that Chris Rock apologized to Will Smith after Oscars slap

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED a photo that claims to show Rock wearing a cheek pad before he was slapped by Smith. The original photo comes from Reuters and does not show the cheek pad, showing that the photo was manipulated. The lack of stubble on Rock's face in the supposedly high-quality picture also indicates that it was manipulated. Photos from other sources confirm there was no pad on Rock's face at that moment.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Viral photo of Chris Rock wearing a cheek pad is photoshopped

Comments / 32

Mary Jo Moe Moe
3h ago

Here we go again! No one watches their show the Emmys or Grammies or what ever it's called these days. They try to drum up excitement to get people to watch their show. It's pretty pathetic if you ask me!

Reply(1)
2
Thomas Clapp
15h ago

he should have done more than just slap. someone talks about my wife he's going to get more than just a slap. good job Will.

Reply
5
Kat. H.
18h ago

Wow. I personally believe it was not staged. We all have the right to our opinion... for now.

Reply
6
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

430K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Snyder
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
The Independent

Will Smith’s ‘fake’ hand and Chris Rock’s ‘cheek pad’ – the bizarre Oscars 2022 theories debunked

Online conspiracy theories have flooded social media in the wake of the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama, falsely suggesting the slap was staged.On Sunday (27 March), Smith struck and swore at Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.Pinkett Smith had previously opened up about shaving her head after being diagnosed with the auto immune disorder alopecia.Despite the Academy’s official statement, Smith’s public apology, condemnation from Oscar attendees and a play-by-play account of the moments that led up to the “slap heard around the world”,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Just Revealed If He’s Spoken to Will Smith Amid Reports Their Feud Is ‘Over’

Click here to read the full article. People still have plenty of questions about Chris Rock and Will Smith’s feud after the King Richard actor issued an apology to the comedian for smacking him across the face at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Among them is whether or not the pair have even officially spoken after the incident—and now, Rock is letting us know the truth. The Everybody Hates Chris creator made his return to stand-up in Boston, MA, on March 30, 2022, marking his first time back on stage since Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy