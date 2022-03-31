ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Players are finding guns they can't shoot in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As was the case with the Borderlands games, spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands drops randomized weaponry in an endless gush, like a fountain but with sniper rifles instead of water. Those guns can only be used if you're the right level for them, and it's common for a quest to hand out...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
PC Gamer
PC Gamer

6K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow PC Gamer and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod gives Cloud a keytar sword

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a gift to modders, who have so far been responsible for such masterpieces as low-poly dress Cloud, clown makeup Sephiroth, and several nude mods I leave interested readers to discover for themselves. Now, a modder known as The Eradicator has truly created the pièce de résistance, with a mod that replaces Cloud's buster sword or ironblade with a 1987 Yamaha SHS-10 shoulder keyboard.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

343 Industries spent hundreds of words explaining why Master Chief took his helmet off in the Halo show

The first episode of the Halo TV show apparently did quite well, attracting more viewers than any other Paramount+ premiere. And while opinion on its quality has been divided, one thing nobody seems to be a fan of is how quickly it got around to showing Master Chief's face. The Mandalorian waited eight episodes, but Halo hit that beat 50 minutes into episode one.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Giorgio Moroder
PC Gamer

Dead Cells gets free Break the Bank DLC all about loot, loot, and more loot

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire have released a new free DLC for Dead Cells, called Break the Bank, which follows on from January's substantial The Queen and the Sea update. Dead Cells is fundamentally the same game as it was at release—and it was great at release—but the post-launch support that this action-heavy roguelike has received is really something.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Neon White is an FPS platformer that's embracing cringe

Neon White isn't a typical Annapurna Interactive game, and developer Ben Esposito likes it that way. It's a singleplayer, lightning-quick FPS that looks like it was ripped straight from 2000s anime TV shows like Cowboy Bebop. Neon White is also a far cry from Esposito's last game, 2018's relaxing puzzler Donut County, and that's intentional. This game is all about self-indulgent speedrunning and an unabashed homage to the excesses of Y2K anime – one designed to be taken at face value.
TV SHOWS
PC Gamer

The System Shock remake is nearly finished, and we got a peek at its completed arsenal

Change the name, and I suspect Nightdive's remake of System Shock could pass for an entirely new game in 2022. There are a few telltale signs it has roots in a 1994 PC game, like the hotbar on the bottom of the HUD packed with gear and the grid-based inventory. The pipe hacking minigame is perhaps a dead giveaway. The pump action on the pulse rifle's reload animation, on the other hand, makes System Shock look like a wholly new shooter, as does the electricity that arcs off a cyborg's head as it explodes in a grisly headshot. This is a handsome game, falling somewhere in between a new big budget shooter and a pixel-meets polygon throwback like Prodeus.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Paralysed former firefighter beats Elden Ring by blowing into tubes

Zhu Mingjun is a Chinese streamer, who came to prominence after beginning regular broadcasts on the video platform BiliBili in which he shares his life story and perspective (as well as playing videogames). Zhu is a former firefighter who was severely injured in a 2013 accident while on duty, which left him paralysed from the neck down: he couldn't speak for three years following the incident, and still requires a ventilator to breathe.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Video Game#Wonderlands Shift
PC Gamer

Speak friend and this RPi box will reveal its precious treasures

Durin's box, designed and built by John Pender on Hackaday, is a prime example of the supreme nostalgia a Raspberry Pi project can invoke. Built around a Pi Zero, it uses solenoids, capacitive switches, RGB LEDs, a microphone and a voice recognition solution to remind us of the moonlit magic of Dwarves, and just how forgetful Wizards can be.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Glitchhikers combines lost highway drives, airport parkour, and other oddities

According to The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson, we blink 14,000 times a day, which means while we're awake our eyes are closed for a full 23 minutes, every day. That's enough time to squeeze in an episode of Seinfeld, if only we could eradicate blinking. We can't, because without it our eyes would dry out, yet I've only seen a handful of first-person games bother to simulate blinking. Glitchhikers is one of them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring Tekken 7 mod is too good, director asks players to 'plz stop'

Katsuhiro Harada has asked people to "plz stop it" after an Elden Ring-themed Tekken 7 mod was too good. The director of the Tekken series took to Twitter to share his thoughts about a Tekken 7 mod which looks so good in the trailer that it feasibly could have been an official crossover. The mod is ridiculously impressive, so much so, Harada seems a little hesitant about people taking it a little too seriously.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Guild Wars 2 bug turns players into ridiculously long cats

Two years ago, Guild Wars 2 was infiltrated by giant cats. It was intentional, some cheeky April Fools Day shenanigans. But now, something even more cursed has arrived in the game, something I'm pretty sure ArenaNet didn't intend to happen. The reign of the big cats is over, now long cats are the latest thing to be wreaking havoc in the MMO.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy