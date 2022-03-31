Players are finding guns they can't shoot in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO