ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County election workers get mixed messages in wake of data breach

By Celia Hack
The Wichita Beacon
The Wichita Beacon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pjns_0evz95h700
A data breach by a county contractor may have exposed the personal information of hundreds of Sedgwick County election workers. (Matt Hennie/The Beacon)

A week after the Sedgwick County Election Office began notifying election workers of a data breach by a county contractor that may have exposed over 800 workers’ personal information, confusion reigns among many.

At least three election workers told The Wichita Beacon they received notices in the mail that the county did not find any documents with their name or personal data that were compromised. This is in contrast to documents reviewed by The Beacon, which showed that these workers’ names and Social Security numbers were exposed.

“Received my letter from Sedgwick County. It says they found no evidence my information was exposed. Obviously that was not true,” wrote Brad Heyen in an email to The Beacon. The Beacon shared a document with Heyen that showed his personal data was exposed. “That is a tad bit frustrating.”

At least four election workers The Beacon spoke with also received two separate letters from the county election office, telling them conflicting information. One of the letters told them that no documents with personal information were compromised, while another told them that documents containing their name and partial or full Social Security number were in a list of documents that were compromised.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said an error in sorting the notifications caused some people to receive two letters with conflicting information from the county.

The election office is reaching out to those who received two letters to provide them with accurate information, Caudillo wrote in an email to The Beacon. The three people who received an initial letter informing them that their data was not compromised will be receiving a follow-up letter and will be contacted by the election office.

Individuals with questions should call the Sedgwick County election office at 316-660-7100 or email the office at voterinformation@sedgwick.gov.

The data breach originated from EasyVote Solutions, LLC, a county contractor that helps manage election workers. The company became aware that some of its data may have been available online on Jan. 31 and alerted Sedgwick County on Feb. 4.

Last week, Caudillo announced her office would alert about 5,000 active and inactive election workers of the breach and what personal information could have been exposed. About 829 workers had documents uploaded to EasyVote’s software with personal information, including 168 workers’ Social Security numbers or driver’s license numbers, 82 workers’ partial Social Security numbers and 579 workers’ names, addresses and dates of birth.

Files independently reviewed by The Beacon indicate that exposed files of at least 181 individual election workers — 13 more than announced by the county — contained a full Social Security number or driver’s license number. The Beacon first reported the data breach on March 10.

The sensitive documents were Sedgwick County election worker applications and human resources onboarding paperwork.

“Why would they have a third party handling human resources or information like that?” asked Richard Moreno, whose personal information was exposed in the breach.

EasyVote is conducting an investigation into what files were exposed and what information was included, wrote Charles Davis, the company’s chief financial officer, in an email to The Wichita Beacon. As of March 30, Davis wrote in an email to The Beacon that the investigation was “nearing conclusion.”

EasyVote should be providing additional information to the election office later this week, Caudillo told The Beacon.

EasyVote informed the county election office that it will notify and assist any individuals whose Social Security number data was found to be compromised.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Sedgwick County Tag Offices are expanding their services and hours

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Tag Office’s will be adding on new services and extending their service hours “to increase opportunities for citizens,” according to a press release. The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office will be expanding the Tag Office’s hours of operations starting on Monday, April 4. The new hours of operation […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Canyon News

Confirmed Breach In Mesa County Election Case

UNITED STATES—On March 23, Mike Lindell TV, Frank Speech, and Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold confirmed findings of a third investigation into election fraud in Mesa County, Colorado revealing illegal manipulation of tabulated voting data during the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election. Tina...
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Elections
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Elections
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Data Breach#Personal Data
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Will This New DOT Policy Curb Drug Test Cheaters?

If the research were to be successful, this tool could be used in a variety of situations, whether measuring intoxication in commercial drivers, or as a tool for law enforcers. The U.S. Department of Transportation is en route to make an important change that could influence workers who use cannabis....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyWabashValley.com

Blue Cross customers aren’t getting what they paid for, Scherer says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), a former school teacher, outlined the new regulatory and enforcement measures in her proposal to require insurance companies to provide an adequate network of doctors. Scherer also previewed a committee hearing scheduled for this week where lawmakers are expected to press...
ECONOMY
KNSS Radio

COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner joins us this morning as the COVID numbers reach a low we haven’t seen in a while.  Ted visits with Commissioner Meitzner, who joins us every Tuesday on Steve and Ted in the Morning.
KSN News

Sedgwick County enacting burn ban in April

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is imposing a burn ban in the month of April, as wildfires caused by dry conditions and heavy winds have ravaged the state of Kansas in recent weeks. New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April, and no current permit holders […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians spending nearly 2 hours a day on EHR tasks outside work

U.S. physicians who use EHRs spend an average of 1.84 hours a day completing documentation outside work hours, according to a research published March 28 in JAMA Internal Medicine. The researchers analyzed responses to the 2019 National Electronic Health Records survey to learn more about the documentation burden being borne...
HEALTH SERVICES
MilitaryTimes

Plan to drop thousands of caregivers from Veterans Affairs program put on hold

Veterans Affairs officials announced Tuesday that all expulsions from the department’s caregiver support program will be halted while officials re-evaluate new eligibility criteria that threatened monthly support stipends for thousands of families. The move is a stunning turnaround for the department, which for months has maintained the moves are...
MILITARY
bloomberglaw.com

Doctors Asked to Repay $100 Million in Covid Aid Absent Reports

The Department of Health and Human Services is clawing back as much as $100 million in pandemic assistance from health-care providers who didn’t comply with the agency’s reporting requirements. Physician practices and clinics that received notices from HHS say they didn’t know there were strings attached to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Wichita Beacon

The Wichita Beacon

Wichita, KS
228
Followers
85
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Beacon is the city’s first nonprofit, community-supported digital news organization. We’re changing the face of journalism with an innovative model for reliable, truthful news here in the Midwest. And we’re partnering with you – our neighbors – to make it happen. The Wichita Beacon started publishing in July 2021 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network. Beacon stories are revelatory, contextual, data-driven and solutions-driven. The Beacon is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and the Institute for Nonprofit News.

 https://www.wichitabeacon.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy