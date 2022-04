NEW ORLEANS — Two legendary figures with strong ties to Northeast Ohio are about to be forever enshrined into the annals of basketball lore. Indian Valley High School graduate Bob Huggins and former Cavaliers coach George Karl have both been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The pair are among eight inductees in the Class of 2022, which was announced Saturday in New Orleans prior to the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO