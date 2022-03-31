Club Sports and Arts brings new level of competition, performance to MVNU

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series on Intercollegiate Athletics. Jerry Kill was Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) football coach from 2001 until 2007, during the same time President Wendler was SIU’s chancellor. Recruiting student-athletes was one of Coach Kill’s greatest strengths. He told Chancellor Wendler that before committing to a particular student, he always wanted to have a meal where the student lived, with the student’s family, whatever that may have been. Not in a restaurant but in the kitchen or dining room of a house or apartment that the student called home. Kill believed that he could more effectively coach someone if he knew where the student came from — understanding the home cultures of student-athletes. Coach Kill recognized how college freshmen were often still strongly connected to their families, for better or for worse.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO