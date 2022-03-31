ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Club Sports and Arts brings new level of competition, performance to MVNU

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon Nazarene University is strengthening its student life experience with club-level competitive sports and drama through Club Sports and Arts. The new program provides opportunities for students outside the 7 percent of high school varsity athletes who go on to compete at the college...

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Sports officials needed in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There is a lack of officials in high school spring sports, causing games to be postponed in the Valley. Officiating is not an easy task, but the role of an umpire is essential in competitive sports. Over time, some umpires have left the playing field to retire. Others have left to focus on full-time jobs.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Romesentinel.com

Local team advances to national event

ROME — North Star All Stars, a local cheerleading training facility, had one of its teams — Power — selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions, The Summit Division II Championship, produced by Varsity All Star. Varsity All Star is a...
ROME, NY
Amarillo Globe-News

Wendler, McBroom: Student-athletes and family life

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series on Intercollegiate Athletics. Jerry Kill was Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) football coach from 2001 until 2007, during the same time President Wendler was SIU’s chancellor. Recruiting student-athletes was one of Coach Kill’s greatest strengths. He told Chancellor Wendler that before committing to a particular student, he always wanted to have a meal where the student lived, with the student’s family, whatever that may have been. Not in a restaurant but in the kitchen or dining room of a house or apartment that the student called home. Kill believed that he could more effectively coach someone if he knew where the student came from — understanding the home cultures of student-athletes. Coach Kill recognized how college freshmen were often still strongly connected to their families, for better or for worse.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Mount Vernon, OH
Sports
Mount Vernon, OH
Education
City
Mount Vernon, OH
TheConversationCanada

As a former elite gymnast, I know sport needs a cultural shift to ensure athlete safety

There has been a recent outpouring of calls to make sport safer. Athletes are writing testimonials and letters across many sports over allegations of abuse, maltreatment and harm. The most recent development comes from the gymnastics world where 70 former gymnasts penned a letter to Sport Canada calling for an end to the toxic culture in that sport. Leer más: Protecting young athletes from abusive coaches – let's get it right While gymnastics has been in the news...
GYMNASTICS
Sheridan Media

A tournament of the “game of kings” to be held in Sheridan

The Sheridan Chess Association will bring in champions from states and possibly other nations to compete here in Sheridan on April 30. The two day chess tournament is a United States Chess Federation rated tournament. The games are listed by the SCA as 5 Round Swiss – all games G/90,...
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy