$80 million in Construction Projects Underway for 2022

Just as the snow shovels are tucked in the shed, it’s time to tune up the lawn mower. The same thing happens in the City. Snow removal equipment and materials are put away and the construction signs come out.

Construction workers, equipment and a crane were the backdrop while Mayor Nadine Woodward signaled the launch of this year’s $80 million construction season in downtown Spokane. The comprehensive list of projects will aid the community with economic recovery, improve streets, rebuild bridges, protect the Spokane River, and invest in the City’s critical water and sewer systems.

The rehabilitation of Riverside avenue in downtown will be one the most visible new projects this year. When finished, work between Division and Wall streets will include important underground utility work, provide a fresh surface for travelers and accommodate new bus stops for the transit City Line. Between Division and Monroe, the travel lanes will be reconfigured to include one lane in each direction, some left-turn lane features, and dedicated bike lanes between the curb and on-street parking.

Kevin Campbell, Business Relations Coordinator with Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) shared that property owners and placemaking advocates are engaged in planning to update public spaces, most notably downtown’s alleyways, to better enhance the pedestrian experience. Adding that when the City Line bus rapid transit system is complete with downtown as the central hub, DSP hopes to see greater use of our affordable public transit system for those who work and live in downtown.

The 2022 investment in new construction work and another $21 million in projects continuing from last year will improve streets, rebuild bridges, protect the Spokane River, and invest in the City’s critical water and sewer systems.

Other new projects include:

Replacing the bridge deck connecting Hatch Road with U.S. highway 195 is need for both safety reasons as well as traffic management. The bridge is now shifting due to high volumes of traffic and local freight and service vehicles. While this is a significant inconvenience for those who use this to connect to south Spokane, it will be worth the challenges. A bridge that is built to handle the heavy traffic and the addition of a right-hand turn lane from Hatch Road to U.S. 195 resulting in less wait times for those who will not be turning left.

The City will also start work on a new water reservoir at Spokane International Airport, complete grind and overlay work to the north of the Monroe Street Bridge, and add a shared use path on Illinois avenue in Northeast Spokane.

And we will continue work on projects in progress such as:

The replacement of the 104-year-old Post Street Bridge. The old bridge deck has been removed and the historic arches have been reinforced. This year, we will focus on replacing the large sewer pipe that travels along the bridge and tucking it within the bridge structure, enhancing views of the bridge from the Spokane River.

The completion of the South Gorge Trail project from Redband Park to the Sandifur Bridge is getting close, along with repairs to the landslide area on Clarke Avenue.

Of course, we will also see our Street Department complete a series of grind and overlay projects on arterials throughout the City, improving pavement conditions to help all of us with our daily trips to school, work, and play. Expect projects in every Council District, including portions of Garland, Empire, Post, 14th Avenue, and more.

Street obstruction information that will impact the traveling public are updated at least weekly and are available on the City’s web site with a comprehensive list and interactive map. Find out what construction projects will impact your day on the City’s Construction Projects page.