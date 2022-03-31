ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Police locate driver who crashed into Tualatin River Wednesday

By Sally Segar
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9DC6_0evz2Pq700 Officers found a driver who crashed into the Tualatin River Wednesday morning with a six-month pregnant woman inside.

Hillsboro Police Department officers have located the driver who crashed a stolen vehicle into the Tualatin River on Wednesday, March 30 with a pregnant woman inside, according to a press release.

Officers located the driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Michael Laura, on Thursday, March 31. He was arrested on unrelated crimes and lodged in the Washington County Jail, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies then charged Laura with eight charges relating to Wednesday, when he drove a stolen 1992 Nissan pickup into the Tualatin River near Southwest Minter Bridge Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. Wednesday south of Hillsboro, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman in the vehicle was six months pregnant, according to the press release, which she revealed after deputies rescued her from the water when she said she couldn't swim.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said it charged Laura with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving while revoked, reckless endangering, first degree criminal mischief and attempt to elude, which was listed as both a misdemeanor and a felony.

The deputy who threw a rope into the river on Wednesday was wearing a body camera, and a video clip from the footage is online.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times

427

Followers

1K+

Posts

72K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tualatin, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Tualatin, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
News 12

Police: Unlicensed driver arrested for fleeing scene following crash in N. Lindenhurst

Police say an unlicensed Central Islip man has been arrested for leaving the scene following a crash in North Lindenhurst Sunday night. According to police, Ronnell Thomas was driving a 2015 BMW sedan eastbound on Route 27 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lanes, then off the roadway, into the parking lot of a gas station, through a fence and into a parked sedan.
LINDENHURST, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tualatin River#The Sheriff S Office
KCCI.com

Police release identity of driver, cause in deadly Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified a driver whodied in a crash Monday on Des Moines’ east side. The wreck happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of East University Avenue near the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The 24-year-old driver, who was the only...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman dies while rescuing friend who fell into Detroit River

DETROIT – Police say that a woman died early Friday morning while rescuing another woman who fell into the Detroit River. According to Detroit police, at about 3:45 a.m. on March 18, a woman fell into the Detroit River near Alfred Brush Ford Park, off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street. The woman went to stand up, and then slipped and fell into the river, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Fox11online.com

Sheboygan police searching for driver in hit and run crash

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- Sheboygan police say they are looking for the driver in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 15th Street and Geele Avenue. The 22-year-old Sheboygan woman was taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Police...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas

After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
TEXAS STATE
New Haven Register

Driver in Andover crash sent to hospital, police say

ANDOVER — Police are investigating a car crash that sent someone to the hospital Sunday afternoon, officials said. The driver involved in the crash, which took place on Bunker Hill Road, was brought to the hospital, police said. All roads have been cleared, police said. The accident is under...
KESQ

LA police seek driver after Tesla street stunt ends in crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police want the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run Tesla driver who crashed while attempting a stunt on an extremely steep street while spectators recorded videos. It happaned at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the hilly Echo Park area. The rented Tesla sped up the street and jumped over the cross street at the top of the hill and descended down the equally steep other side of the hill. The Tesla crashed into trash cans, two parked vehicles and was abandoned. Police say there’s no description of the driver and detectives will follow up with the person who rented the vehicle.
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Unwanted person refuses to leave hospital

The Tualatin Police Department reports on calls for service between March 2-7, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, March 2 Two unidentified men got into a verbal confrontation with employees in the 19300 block of Southwest Martinazzi Avenue and made threats to kill them. An employee reported that he believed one of the two males threatening them had a handgun, but none of the employees saw one....
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
427
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy