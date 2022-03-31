Police locate driver who crashed into Tualatin River Wednesday

Officers found a driver who crashed into the Tualatin River Wednesday morning with a six-month pregnant woman inside.

Hillsboro Police Department officers have located the driver who crashed a stolen vehicle into the Tualatin River on Wednesday, March 30 with a pregnant woman inside, according to a press release.

Officers located the driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Michael Laura, on Thursday, March 31. He was arrested on unrelated crimes and lodged in the Washington County Jail, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies then charged Laura with eight charges relating to Wednesday, when he drove a stolen 1992 Nissan pickup into the Tualatin River near Southwest Minter Bridge Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. Wednesday south of Hillsboro, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman in the vehicle was six months pregnant, according to the press release, which she revealed after deputies rescued her from the water when she said she couldn't swim.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said it charged Laura with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving while revoked, reckless endangering, first degree criminal mischief and attempt to elude, which was listed as both a misdemeanor and a felony.

The deputy who threw a rope into the river on Wednesday was wearing a body camera, and a video clip from the footage is online.