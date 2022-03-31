ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How to navigate the changing financial landscape for women | Opinion

By Teresa J.W. Bailey
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 1 day ago

Although these are challenges for women to overcome, the landscape is changing, including seeing women starting more businesses and claiming more seats in more boardrooms.

Teresa J.W. Bailey

Guest Columnist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnEqg_0evz0V4300
  • Money is a tool for an emotional outcome in many of my conversations with women.
  • We are entering a period where the control of wealth by women in the United States will reach all-time highs.
  • Women should take time to analyze what obstacles have prevented them from investing, learning more about their finances and choosing an advisor.
  • Teresa J.W. Bailey is senior wealth strategist and director of development at Waddell & Associates.

As I attended national financial services conferences after the 2008 financial crisis, I noticed financial advice for women was the newest hot sales idea.

I sat in these workshops — where the facilitator was often a man, and 90% or more of the audiences were men — and realized the undercurrent of almost every pitch emphasized the importance of including “the wife” in financial meetings simply because women typically outlive men, and you didn’t want to lose clientele.

That experience revealed to me how firmly the financial industry is still deeply rooted in the old English culture of coverture, where women lack a legal identity and the husband’s identity covers the household.

Since wives couldn’t own property, they weren’t able to transact business or make financial decisions, either.

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

How a woman's experience with money is different than a man's

As we transitioned from that culture, the outcome was an attempt to market to millions of women, yielding a rather lackluster result.

Rates of financial literacy among women in the United States still lag behind men, and according to a 2020 study by the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center, only 49% of women correctly answered the survey’s key financial literacy questions, compared to 56% of male respondents.

So, where did the marketing campaigns fall short? I believe a woman’s identity and personal experience with money are usually vastly different than a man’s.

Money is a tool for an emotional outcome in many of my conversations with women. Conversely, many discussions with my male clients are about achieving a financial target or goal. Neither approach to money is better than the other; what’s most important here is understanding that they are simply very different approaches.

I don’t recall seeing any marketing materials in those days focused on the issues I mostly discuss with my female clients. We speak about the lack of emphasis on financial knowledge among daughters and how women must play catch-up later in life.

We converse about the gender pay gap combined with the “pink tax” on products for women and how women earn less and spend more to step confidently into the traditional world of business. We also talk more about facilitating experiences within the family using the balance sheet.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Women are starting more businesses and assuming leadership roles

The industry is full of so much intense masculine and competitive energy, it’s no surprise that women are also underrepresented within the group of individuals giving financial advice. Female representation is only 15% across all channels for financial advice, as reported by a McKinsey & Company study.

Although these are tough challenges for women to overcome, the landscape is changing, including seeing women starting more businesses and claiming more seats in more boardrooms.

We are entering a period where the control of wealth by women in the United States will reach all-time highs. If forecasts are accurate, women will control most investable assets by the end of this decade. The McKinsey study also reported a 30% increase in the previous five years in married women making financial decisions within a household.

The result of the changes in the world of wealth will be an increase in the volume of women’s voices and a much-needed injection of feminine energy.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

It is important for women to be financially literate

As women become the stewards of our nation’s investable capital, the way in which we discuss investing and personal finance will shift. As we prepare for this exciting shift, I believe the most important step women can take is to reflect on their unique barriers to understanding their personal finances and make sure they are engaging in essential financial tasks: spending time each month to review what money came into their account, where the funds went and, most importantly, why was the cash spent in that way?

Women should also take time to analyze what obstacles have prevented them from investing, learning more about their finances and choosing an advisor. Are the barriers physical — do you have access to the data? Are they emotional — do you lack an interest or knowledge?

Understanding what is behind the lack of focus will better inform the solution when working with a financial professional, whether male or female. Women have incredible intuitive voices. It’s important to listen to those voices when selecting your advisor.

In my work with clients, I’ve found that decisions made around money are deeply personal. Very rarely do we make investment decisions without navigating an emotion. I see the effects of the natural nurtures of emotion and connectivity within households being shut out of the financial decisions very early in our nation’s history.

As we’ve gone from not owning property to being on the path to owning a majority, it’s vitally important that we continue educating ourselves and developing our unique voices. It’s also incredibly exciting to think of the possibilities!

Teresa Bailey is a Senior Wealth Strategist and Director of Development at Waddell & Associates (W&A), orchestrating the financial affairs of clients and building the W&A brand.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Tennessean
The Tennessean

1K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

176K+

Views

Follow The Tennessean and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Retirement Daily

How Alternative Households Can Financially Prepare for Life Changes

Financial planning is not a set-it-and-forget-it activity. Rather, it is ever-evolving based on your changing life circumstances. Financial priorities and goals can shift when one enters an alternative living arrangement. Adults in non-traditional households face financial-planning challenges, questions, and decisions that can differ from those in traditional family settings. Non-traditional families — households such as those with single parents, cohabitants, or same-sex couples — have increased substantially in recent years. The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community 2019 Survey showed that only 19% of family households had a “traditional family,” defined as a married couple living with children. The number of unmarried partners in the U.S. has nearly tripled in the last two decades.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Refinery29

The 3 Personality Types Successful Women Surround Themselves With At Work

Whether you're a people person or not, there's no way you're going to make it to the top on your own. Climbing the ladder involves collaboration, the more the better. As millennials and Gen Z move away from traditional career paths, and more and more of us set ourselves up as entrepreneurs, collaboration only becomes more important. Yes, it's one thing to have an amazing idea, but there's no way you have all the skills in place to make that idea into the best reality it can be.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Mckinsey Company#The W#Financial Services#Waddell Associates#English
Inc.com

5 Books for Small-Business Owners Wanting to Scale Their Companies

There are so many options when it comes to great business books for business owners wanting to grow. Here are five you'll certainly want to keep on your radar. While there are seemingly endless resources available to small-business owners in any given industry today, there are some that naturally stand out in the crowd. But why? The answer is simple. The best resources are those in which business owners take their advice one step further to thoughtfully discuss what motivated them to build their own startup in the first place; these stand head and shoulders above the ones that do not.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
MarketWatch

Opinion: Did you postpone your wedding because of the pandemic? Don’t put off the ‘money talk’

Nearly one out of every two engaged couples delayed their wedding ceremonies during the first year of the global pandemic according to a survey from The Knot. If you’re a couple who put off getting married and are now heading back to that altar, you’ve probably put off having that money conversation, too. Regardless of when you’ve rescheduled your big day or whether you have a new date yet at all, now is the time to have the money talk.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Baltimore Times

It’s Black Female Entrepreneurs’ Time to be at the Driver’s Seat

Where I am from, nail salons are a quick, convenient, in-and-out maintenance experience. However, I wanted to create a nail salon experience that could be a cozy, welcoming space for social gatherings. For nearly a decade, I’ve owned and operated my nail salon, Scrub Nail Boutique, and later opened my hair salon Twist Out Blow Out. My customers come to me for more than just the quality care; they also come for the community. Salons are havens for Black women to congregate and share spaces that feel uniquely ours. The ability to create that atmosphere is simply empowering. But there’s another layer to my work that is empowering— my ability to financially support my employees as an entrepreneur.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Verge

Go read former Tesla employees’ experiences with racism in their own words

The Los Angeles Times has a great piece that interviews three former Tesla employees about their experiences with racism, discrimination, and retaliation at the company, which is well worth a read. The story acts as a way to contextualize a lawsuit that the automaker is currently facing, where the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleges that the company has a “racially segregated workplace.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Penny Hoarder

Women: 5 Money Secrets to Set Your Loved Ones Up for the Future

Women can do it all. We run businesses and we run homes, often doing both at the same time. And all of it is to make sure the future of our loved ones is secure — whatever family means to you: your parents, your children, your spouse or your chosen family. And one of the best ways to ensure that is with enough money to protect the people we love from financial harm.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy