All is well that ends well in the MLB as the new season is set to start. Or is it?. The lockout was a deeply contentious one as team owners and players went back and forth about the collective bargaining agreement. The issue also brought to light the various issues the MLB has been facing, including dwindling interest and outdated rules. The seeming indifference of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred toward players was also questioned. But last week, he vowed to rebuild relationships and repair the league’s image.

