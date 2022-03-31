ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonia, NJ

Charges dropped against ex-boyfriend of stabbing victim; police charge current boyfriend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLTFl_0evyxcIZ00

Authorities in Bergen County have dropped murder charges filed against the former boyfriend of a Leonia woman who was stabbed to death, and filed new charges against her current boyfriend.

Officials say that Lodi resident Andre Daniels was initially charged with the murder of Alicia Arnone at her home in Leonia on March 26. Police say that two eyewitnesses identified Daniels as the murderer.

But one of the witnesses took back that statement and police determined that the second witness, Nile Diakos was allegedly the one who stabbed Arnone.

Diakos was in a relationship with Arnone.

Diakos has now been charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Leonia, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lodi, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lodi, NJ
City
Leonia, NJ
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Baby slashed during domestic dispute at Long Island home: police

EAST MEADOW (PIX11) — A baby was slashed during a domestic incident at a home on Long Island Wednesday evening, Nassau police said on Thursday. Authorities were called to the home on Cooper Driver in East Meadow around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the 18-month-old girl with a slash wound to her arm as well […]
EAST MEADOW, NY
PIX11

Woman attacks Bronx restaurant worker over food service: NYPD

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – A restaurant worker in the Bronx was punched in the head multiple times by a woman upset about the restaurant’s service, the NYPD said. The assault happened at China Mia on White Plains Road in the Allerton neighborhood on March 7, police said. The woman started a verbal dispute with […]
BRONX, NY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Girlfriend stabs boyfriend, leaves him lying on sidewalk, police say

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Fredericksburg Police found a person lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds in the 200 block of William Street March 16th. The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said. Investigators found the suspect was also the victim’s girlfriend, Melissa Hackney, 32,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
CBS New York

Man fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago."I'm surprised someone would...
BRONX, NY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy