Charges dropped against ex-boyfriend of stabbing victim; police charge current boyfriend

Authorities in Bergen County have dropped murder charges filed against the former boyfriend of a Leonia woman who was stabbed to death, and filed new charges against her current boyfriend.

Officials say that Lodi resident Andre Daniels was initially charged with the murder of Alicia Arnone at her home in Leonia on March 26. Police say that two eyewitnesses identified Daniels as the murderer.

But one of the witnesses took back that statement and police determined that the second witness, Nile Diakos was allegedly the one who stabbed Arnone.

Diakos was in a relationship with Arnone.

Diakos has now been charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges.