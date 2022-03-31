ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark wins Naismith Trophy fan vote

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDMCr_0evyv6ya00

Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark authored a historic season, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game. As a result, Clark was named one of the finalists for the Naismith Trophy.

While the Naismith Trophy was awarded to South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Clark did win the fan vote. She joined Kansas men’s basketball junior guard Ochai Agbaji as players to win the Naismith Trophy fan vote this season. Texas Tech head men’s basketball coach Mark Adams and South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley were the two coaches that took home the most Naismith Trophy fan votes.

Clark was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors for her standout sophomore season. She earned national player of the week honors four times this season: twice by the USBWA (Jan. 18 and March 1), by Naismith on Jan. 25 and by ESPN on Feb. 7.

Clark led the nation in points per game and finished with the most total points of any player with 863 this past season. She also led the nation in assists per game and total assists with 257.

Clark recorded back-to-back triple-doubles versus Nebraska on Jan. 16 and at Minnesota on Jan. 20. She became the 10th collegiate women’s basketball player to record back-to-back triple-doubles. On the season, Clark registered five triple-doubles.

Clark broke Iowa’s single-game assist record with 18 against Penn State on Jan. 25 and tied the Big Ten record for most assists against a Big Ten opponent. She also holds three women’s basketball arena scoring records: 39 points at Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena her freshman season, Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena with 44 points versus Evansville on Jan. 2 and Michigan’s Crisler Center with 46 points on Feb. 6.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Republican

Iowa’s Bohannon wins 3-point contest

NEW ORLEANS — The Big Ten’s all-time 3-point leader and Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon won the 2022 College 3-Point Contest held Thursday evening in New Orleans, the site of the Final Four. Bohannon becomes the second Hawkeye in six years to win the 3-Point Contest; Peter Jok was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class. Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott.  The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard. Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
State
South Carolina State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aliyah Boston
Person
Dawn Staley
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes#Naismith Trophy#Texas Tech#Usbwa#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Final Prediction For Duke vs. UNC

We’re two days away from basketball Armageddon in the state of North Carolina: Duke and UNC facing off in the Final Four. The two arch rivals have never met in the NCAA Tournament before. Now, they’ll battle for the right to play in Monday night’s national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Iowa native wins Netflix baking competition

Waterloo police said a 41-year-old man was shot and later died Tuesday morning. A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
saturdaytradition.com

4 B1G stars land on Wooden Award's 2021-22 All-American team

The star power in the B1G this basketball season was on full display. That was reinforced with the announcement of the Wooden Award All-American team. On Wednesday, the Wooden Award unveiled its 10-player list of All-American selections with 4 players from the B1G represented. From that group, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Iowa’s Keegan Murray were also selected as finalists for the prestigious Wooden Award.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Brad Davison Announces He’s Not Returning To Wisconsin

Sorry, Wisconsin fans. Brad Davison has not been granted a sixth year of eligibility and won’t play for the Badgers this upcoming season. Wisconsin basketball may have won April Fools’ Day with a sneaky-good Brad Davison announcement. “Wisconsin men’s basketball guard Brad Davison has been granted a sixth...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star combo guard Judah Mintz sets commitment date

Judah Mintz, one of the best available guards remaining in the 2022 class, will come off the board Thursday, March 31st during halftime of the 4 pm ET game of Geico Nationals on ESPNU. The 6-foot-3 Oak Hill (Va.) Academy combo guard is set to decide between four schools: DePaul,...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy