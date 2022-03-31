ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US passport applications will soon have a third gender option

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5Hht_0evyux7r00

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. State Department has announced that citizens will be able to select a third gender option — “X” — on passports beginning next month.

The initiative, which was first announced in June 2021, is designed to promote inclusivity for transgender, intersex, non-binary and gender non-conforming persons. Beginning on April 11, citizens will be able to self-select the X option, which recognizes the passport holder as “unspecified or another gender identity.”

Antony J. Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, said the X option will be extended to other official forms of documentation sometime in 2022.

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

“As we mark Transgender Day of Visibility, we mark this historic moment at the @StateDept as a meaningful step towards LGBTQI+ inclusivity,” Blinken wrote Thursday on Twitter.

In a news release issued the same day, Blinken said the State Department had been consulting the LGBTQI+ community and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics on the project. Officials also solicited public feedback and consulted with “partner countries” who had implemented similar initiatives.

The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that both the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are updating their screening procedures to better serve the transgender, non-binary and gender non-confirming public.

The DHS’ initiatives will include less-invasive screening procedures at TSA checkpoints, enhanced screening technology to reduce instances of passengers requiring pat-downs, and updating validation protocols to avoid “unnecessary delays caused by a mismatch in gender information on the boarding pass and identification document,” among other initiatives, the DHS said.

The TSA will also be including an X gender marker on TSA PreCheck forms this year.

“DHS is committed to protecting the traveling public while ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender identity, is treated with respect,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas in Thursday’s news release. “The new measures announced today are part of a whole-of-government effort to promote equity and inclusion in all our programs and processes. We are proud to work with our interagency partners on this effort and look forward to rapidly implementing these changes to better serve the American public.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Gender#Non Binary Gender#Gender Identity#Racism#Nexstar#The U S State Department#State#Statedept#Lgbtqi#The State Department#Cbp
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
TechSpot

Facebook locked out users for failing to enable Facebook Protect

Facepalm: Meta made some recent changes regarding certain Facebook account holders. To notify those who needed to take action, Meta composed a suspiciously worded email and spammed it out to relevant users. Naturally, recipients treated the spam as such and are finding themselves locked out of their accounts for not taking the sketchy-looking email seriously.
INTERNET
KGO

Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd COVID booster shot

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is expected to give Americans over 50 the option to get a second COVID-19 booster shot. As soon as Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize second booster shots for those over the age of 50, two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News on Sunday, though the fourth shots are likely to be only offered and not formally recommended.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Facebook Locks People Out of Accounts for Not Activating Protect Feature

If you're wondering why you can't get into your Facebook account today, the social media giant is locking out some users who were required to activate Facebook Protect with two-factor authentication by the March 17 deadline. "Turn on Facebook Protect to unlock your account," the notification says. "Account locked on...
INTERNET
Fortune

Nestlé denies it was hacked by Anonymous, claiming it accidentally leaked data dump itself—but it will stop selling Russians Kit Kats and Nesquik

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Nestlé has denied claims that hacker collective Anonymous published sensitive information it stole from the Swiss food giant as punishment for doing business in Russia. Responding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH

WTNH

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy