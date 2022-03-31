ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

I-64 Charlottesville Safety / Rest Areas To Use Temporary Restroom Facilities

By Tommy
 1 day ago

Previously scheduled maintenance project has been accelerated to begin Friday, April 1; Rest areas will remain open at all times, with temporary restrooms through September 2023. Restroom facilities at the Interstate 64 Eastbound and Westbound Charlottesville Safety Rest Areas in Albemarle County will undergo extended maintenance starting Friday, April...

