I-64 Charlottesville Safety / Rest Areas To Use Temporary Restroom Facilities

Virginia state agencies collectively "lost situational awareness" and failed to keep up with growing gridlock during a January snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95, a state-commissioned report released Friday said. While the 41-page report offered suggestions for improving future emergency responses, it did not ascribe blame to any single person or agency. It noted first responders faced unusually heavy snowfall, busier-than-normal traffic and COVID-19-related staffing shortages — all while dealing with a highway corridor notorious for congestion in the best of circumstances. State officials, including leaders of the Virginia Department of Transportation, vowed to thoroughly review...

TRAFFIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO