Santa Rosa, CA

Additional Arrests Made In Santa Rosa Armed Bank Robbery

CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLsCv_0evysugw00

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa made two additional arrests Thursday in connection with an armed robbery late last year.

Around 7:30 a.m., detectives and SWAT officers arrested 22-year-old Brandon Celis-Sanchez on the 2300 block of Northpoint Parkway. Shortly after, detectives and police in neighboring Rohnert Park arrested 21-year-old Gilary Morales-Sanchez.

Following their arrests, warrants were served at the suspects’ homes in Rohnert Park. Celis-Sanchez and Morales-Sanchez were later booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Police said the pair were connected to a November 10, 2021 robbery of the West America Bank located on 2498 Guerneville Road. During the robbery, two male suspects entered the bank with handguns, tied up employees and stole and undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

Celis-Sanchez was booked on suspicion of felony robbery, felony kidnapping, felony possession of brass knuckles and possession of gloves with composite knuckles. Morales-Sanchez is accused of felony robbery and felony accessory to a crime.

According to jail records, Celis-Sanchez is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Morales-Sanchez is being held on $50,000 bail and has court appearances scheduled for Monday and on April 19.

Thursday’s arrests come nearly two months after a brother and sister were arrested in connection with the incident. On February 3, officers arrested 21-year-old Jeferson Eduardo Ruiz-Montiel on charges of felony robbery, felony kidnapping along with felony criminal enhancements for kidnapping and robbery. His sister, 29-year-old Estafani Lisset Ruiz-Montiel was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

