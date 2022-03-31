ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Northern Liberties Church With Strong Ties To Ukraine Offering Sanctuary To Pair Of Refugees

By Madeleine Wright
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNPpK_0evyq7tW00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Ukrainians have come to our area to take refuge from the fighting. Saint Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in Northern Liberties has strong ties to Ukraine and is now offering sanctuary to two refugees who fled the war.

It’s safe and quiet here at the church. It’s a stark contrast to the violence and destruction Alla Pukhtetska and Veronika Matviienko left behind.

“For two weeks, we were hearing all those bombings,” Pukhtetska said.

Seeking safety, the women made the 500-mile journey from Kyiv, Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland, traveling partly by train and partly on foot. They arrived in the United States Tuesday night.

“It is very long journey. It is very expensive journey,” Pukhtetska said.

In Ukraine, Pukhtetska was a theology teacher and Matviienko, a choir director, at the same church in Kyiv.

That church connected them with a church in Northern Liberties, where they stay at the rectory.

“We are very thankful to both Bishop Luke Zhoba and to Susan because they help us to pay the charges for the flight, for the accommodations in Poland,” Pukhtetska said.

They’re hoping Russia and Ukraine reach a peace agreement soon.

“I plan at that moment coming back to my native land,” Matviienko said.

The church is also planning to offer refuge to a family of six arriving from Ukraine in the next several weeks.

Comments / 0

