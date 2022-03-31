FDA Joins Investigation Into How Camden Students Were Served Milk Contaminated With Sanitizer

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — First on CBS3. Eyewitness News has learned the FDA has joined the investigation into how contaminated milk was served to students in Camden County.

Officials are reportedly at the Guida Dairy plant in New Britain, Connecticut.

That’s where they say the milk cartons were processed and packaged with non-toxic sanitizer.

Dozens of students were checked out at the hospital as a precaution.