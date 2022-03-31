ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

FDA Joins Investigation Into How Camden Students Were Served Milk Contaminated With Sanitizer

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — First on CBS3. Eyewitness News has learned the FDA has joined the investigation into how contaminated milk was served to students in Camden County.

Officials are reportedly at the Guida Dairy plant in New Britain, Connecticut.

That’s where they say the milk cartons were processed and packaged with non-toxic sanitizer.

Dozens of students were checked out at the hospital as a precaution.

CBS Philly

Isiah Roberts Charged With Murder In Connection To Stray Bullet That Killed 9-Year-Old Sequoya Bacon-Jones In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Raw emotion in Trenton on Wednesday as a grieving mother and law enforcement officials reacted to the arrest of an alleged teen gunman. He’s accused of opening fire during a fight, killing a 9-year-old girl who was playing outside her home. The news conference at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office over the arrest was emotional for everyone involved, including experienced law enforcement officers. We also heard from the young victim’s mother, who praised the good police work that led to the arrest of her daughter’s alleged killer. “I want to thank TPD, detectives,” Shea Bacon-Jones said. Nineteen-year-old Isiah Roberts is...
TRENTON, NJ
