ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Insulin price cap approved by U.S. House as Georgia’s Warnock pushes for Senate passage

By Ariana Figueroa
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLFvC_0evypmq900

Ira Katz, owner and pharmacist at Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta, shows Sen. Raphael Warnock some of the medical equipment used to treat diabetes, including syringes, test strips, glucose monitors and more. (Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill on a bipartisan 232-193 vote that would limit the price of insulin, as congressional Democrats met throughout the day with health care advocates to make their case for the proposal.

Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Patty Murray of Washington state held a virtual round table with residents from their states to push for capping the cost of insulin at $35. The House bill, from Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, includes the same limit.

“Costs for prescription drugs like insulin have skyrocketed,” Warnock said. “It’s not a mere inconvenience if you can’t have access to it. This is a life-saving drug.”

He argued that the formula for insulin was created 100 years ago, and there is no reason for the rising cost of the medicine because “we’re not talking about the cost of research and development.”

“We’re paying the cost of greed,” Warnock said.

The senators were joined by Leslie Dach, chair of the group Protect Our Care; Kevin Wren, a Type 1 diabetes patient from Washington state; and Shannon Bjorneby, from Darien, Georgia, whose son was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Murray said that she’s hoping for a bipartisan effort in the Senate to pass a bill , introduced by Warnock, to cap insulin costs. This provision was originally in the president’s “Build Back Better” social spending and climate package sent to Congress that stalled in the Senate.

Murray added that when people have to ration their insulin because it costs so much, “that is a direct threat to their health.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation, which produces research on health care policy, detailed that Medicare spending on insulin increased 840% between 2007 and 2017, or from $1.4 billion to $13.3 billion.

Wren talked about several times when he had to ration his insulin and said that the cost of his medicine was sometimes more than his rent.

“This legislation will lead people like me to choose between buying our insulin and paying for rent or buying food,” he said.

House insulin bill

Earlier Thursday, Craig and fellow Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath of Georgia and Dan Kildee of Michigan and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina held a press conference, advocating for the measure passed by the House, the “Affordable Insulin Now Act.”

The bill would ensure that no patient pays more than $35 per month for insulin, regardless of their insurance provider. Twelve Republicans voted with Democrats for it.

The chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Frank Pallone, said on the House floor that he wants Congress to continue working to lower the overall cost of prescription drugs, “but we cannot afford to wait any longer to address the price of insulin.”

“Today, 1 in 4 Americans who need insulin report either having cut back or skipped doses because the cost is simply too high,” the New Jersey Democrat said. “No one should have to ration their insulin to help reduce costs, risking their health and in some tragic cases, costing them their lives.”

The CDC estimates that 34.2 million people, or 10.5% of the U.S. population, has diabetes.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Insulin price cap approved by U.S. House as Georgia’s Warnock pushes for Senate passage appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

414K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors

Louisiana lawmakers may put incarceration back on the table for possession of modest amounts of marijuana, but only for children and teenagers under age 18. Adults would still be able to avoid prison time if caught with marijuana joints, even for repeat offenses. Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, is seeking to modify the state’s sweeping marijuana […] The post Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana prison officials push for air conditioning after fighting lawsuit

The head of Louisiana’s prison system is pushing state lawmakers for funding to install air conditioning at its facilities statewide to make it easier to retain correctional officers. None of the seven prisons in the system have air conditioning for prisoner dormitories. “Staffing is a real concern for us. That’s our top challenge,” Jimmy LeBlanc, […] The post Louisiana prison officials push for air conditioning after fighting lawsuit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Darien, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Most House Republicans vote against lowering the price of insulin

The House voted to pass a bill Thursday that would cap the cost of life-saving insulin at $35 per month, a piece of legislation that would ease the burden on the millions of Americans living with the disease who pay out thousands of dollars each year on the drug.The bill, which was originally wrapped into US President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, was sliced from the massive piece of legislation after it got stalled in the Senate.Lawmakers, such as ââDemocratic Rep Dan Kildee of Michigan, one of the authors of the bill, decided to chair an initiative to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJBF

Senator Warnock calls for sales tax relief in new legislation

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WSAV) — Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is pushing a plan to give Georgians and those in other states a much-deserved sales tax holiday. Wednesday, Warnock — a Democrat who grew up in public housing in Savannah — introduced the Relief for Families Act of 2022. It calls for states to be able to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Syracuse.com

U.S. Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent

Washington — The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Angie Craig
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sens#U S#Georgia Recorder#The U S House#Democrats#Democratic#Protect Our Care#Hopi
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed for Republican Lawmakers to Overturn the Election, Too

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, not only pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election results — she also urged Republican lawmakers to go “out in the streets” to protest the election, NBC News reported on Friday. In November 2020, Thomas wrote an email to an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), claiming that RSC members weren’t being as tough as Freedom Caucus members regarding the election. Until they were, according to the email, she would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

New developments in Hunter Biden investigation

What once began as an investigation to see if Hunter Biden paid taxes, has now broadened with a growing number of witnesses called before a grand jury, according to people familiar with the investigation. The investigation is being run by the U.S. attorney in Delaware, a hold-over from the Trump Administration. Officials say it’s far from being over.March 31, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy