Judge rejects New York's redistricting plans, calls then unconstitutional

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

Judge throws out New York's redistricting maps 00:30

NEW YORK — A judge has rejected New York's redistricting plans after finding them unconstitutional and gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.

New York's Democrat-controlled legislature has been ordered to redraw them. New ones are due by April 11.

If their new maps fail to pass muster in the courts again, then the judge said he would order the state to pay for a court-approved expert to redraw the maps.

Legislative leaders said they would appeal the ruling.

"This is one step in the process. We always knew this case would be decided by the appellate courts. We are appealing this decision and expect this decision will be stayed as the appeal process proceeds," said Mike Murphy, spokesman for the Senate majority.

"Albany Democrats ignored the will of New Yorkers who demanded fair, independent redistricting. Instead, they adopted partisan maps to protect themselves. Today a judge ruled their gerrymandered maps are UNCONSTITUTIONAL," Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement. "This is a victory for ALL  New Yorkers."

A message seeking comment from the governor's office was not immediately returned.

The state's primary elections are scheduled June 28 and candidates have already begun campaigning in the new districts.

The judge said that if the Legislature fails again and an outside expert is hired to draw the maps, the process would be expensive and lengthy and may leave the state without maps before Aug. 23, the last possible date that the state could push back its primary election.

Republicans had argued in a lawsuit that the maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats and marginalize GOP voters.

Legislative and congressional boundaries are being redrawn as part of the once-per-decade redistricting process kicked off by the 2020 Census.

The maps, drafted by lawmakers and approved by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, ensured that Democrats made up a strong majority of registered voters in 22 of the 26 congressional districts the state will have for a decade.

Republicans currently hold eight of New York's 27 seats in Congress.

