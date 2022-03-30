ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doc Jarnigan

kicks96news.com
 1 day ago

I grew up on Memphis radio back in the mid-70's and throughout the 80's where Rick Dees got his start...

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Dees
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Whiskey: What to Know About Knobel Spirits, the Beverage Inspired by His Grandpa

Family history matters to Mike Rowe. His connection with his grandfather plays a role in his own brand of whiskey. People know Mike Rowe, of course, from Dirty Jobs on TV. But there was a time when he had other plans for his life. They involved a man named Carl Knobel, his grandfather. He was a man who worked with his hands and own knowledge of fixing things. No wonder the future TV show host would do his own style of handyman work.
DRINKS
Parade

Gotcha! The Ultimate List of 30 April Fools' Pranks for Parents

It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or an adult—we’ve all got an inner jokester that likes to come out from time to time. April 1st—better known as April Fools’ Day—seems as good a time as any, if not the perfect time, to let that secret joker out and reveal your awesome April Fools’ pranks. Don’t ya think?!
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

95-year-old grandma and her grandson have the most fun dressing up in hilarious costumes

Ross Smith was in college at the University of Dayton when he first started putting out content in the form of six-second videos on Vine. Although he amassed a sizable following on his own, one particular video featuring his grandmother, Pauline "Granny" Kana, hit all the right notes for internet users. The pair was comedic gold and soon became a notable name in social media circles. "My brand just turned into me and Granny taking over the world," Smith told CNBC. Today, Ross and Granny have over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 11 million on Facebook.
DAYTON, OH
Lootpress

Tiny frogs sing their hearts out when calling a mate

They croak. They tweet. They hum. Not exactly the stuff that music is made of. And yet, outside my window there is a symphony of sounds that lull me to sleep each night. For a week now, I have been serenaded by the trilling lullaby. But frogs and toads have...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WNYC

Oscar-Nominated Docs: Summer of Soul

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, musician, songwriter, director of "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," talks about the Oscar nomination for his film, which was put together from long-forgotten footage of 1969's Harlem Cultural Festival. "Summer of Soul" is in theaters and streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

The Luv Doc: 10 to 12 Beers

I had a great time at SXSW this year (best since 2019 ha ha). I went to a lot of day parties and did a lot of day drinking, just like I used to do back in the day. Then last night my girl tells me that she thinks I have a problem with alcohol because "I spent all of SXSW getting drunk." I didn't argue. Part of the fun of SXSW is day drinking free booze at all the parties, which I have been doing for years, most of the time with her but also sometimes with our friends. I may get a little too drunk every now and then, but I never drink and drive, I have never missed work, gotten hurt, or gotten in a fight. The problem is that she thinks four beers is a lot. Sometimes when I am drinking all day I might have 10 to 12, and even then I am usually fine. I don't know why this is coming out now. Maybe it's because we haven't done much in the last two years. The crazy thing is that we met at a UT tailgate, so it's not like this is something new. I'm not sure what to do. I love her and I don't want her mad at me all the time, but I also don't want to give up going to parties and drinking just because she thinks I drink too much. What do I do?
DRINKS
Motherly

12 chore charts for the little helper in your household

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Between mothering and working (wait, aren’t those the same things?) we know you have your hands full, mama. The good news is, you’ve got an extra set of little helping hands right under the same roof. Children as young as 14 months can begin taking on certain chores, and it’s not just about keeping things neat and tidy. Kids feel a big sense of pride when they contribute to the household, resulting in a confidence boost and independent thinking.
KIDS
Carol Durant

If you decide to skip watching the 2022 Grammy awards, here are some alternatives

The Grammys are scheduled on Sunday April 3 at 8:00pm on the East Coast. Do you care? Although you may think a slap might be around the corner at this award show; I'm sure security will actually exist and be active. Plus I don't really think that is a good reason to watch the show. If you want to lay eyes and get familiar with some of the musicians that your children listen to, then watch the show with them. All of your questions will annoy them which might make that a fun time for you. Otherwise, listed below are some fun alternatives for you to accomplish with your friends and family members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy