Rays’ Mike Zunino sidelined with ‘cranky shoulder’

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
Rays catcher Mike Zunino watches the ball while at bat in the first inning against the Pirates at Charlotte Sports Park on March 21. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

NORTH PORT — All-Star catcher Mike Zunino is the Rays’ latest injury concern.

Manager Kevin Cash said Zunino “is dealing with kind of a little cranky shoulder” and will be shut down for a few days, with a target to get him at-bats, in some form, Saturday. “(We) think he’s okay,” Cash said.

The issue “kind of came out of nowhere,” Cash said, declining to get more specific than “soreness” and noting Zunino, 31, is an eight-year veteran who has had “a thick workload.” Most of this spring’s work has been in bullpen and backfield sessions; Zunino has played in just four games, the last on Tuesday.

Do the Rays have any concern about Zunino being ready to open the season April 8? “I hope not,” Cash said. “Right now, I hope not.” If Zunino is sidelined, Rene Pinto, who was added to the roster in November, would be the likely callup to pair with Francisco Mejia.

Otherwise, the medical news was mostly good Thursday.

Starter Luis Patino worked two efficient innings (19 pitches) in his first spring outing with no concerns about the shoulder soreness that set him back a few days last week and expects to make a final spring start Tuesday. Outfielders Kevin Kiermaier (groin soreness) and Austin Meadows (oblique) also felt good in their return to action.

Reliever Pete Fairbanks, sidelined at least three months due to a torn lat muscle/tendon, said he was understandably disappointed to be out. He will have a PRP injection to try to help the healing and will be re-evaluated after six weeks of not throwing.

Josh Lowe sent down

Outfielder Josh Lowe did just about everything he could last year at Triple-A, hitting .291 with 22 homers, 78 RBIs, 26 steals and a .916 OPS while winning team MVP honors. But Lowe, 24, is headed back to Durham, optioned to the minors on Thursday as the Rays have no spot for him in the majors.

“We’re returning … a group of position players that accomplished a lot themselves and feel good about rolling with that group,” Cash said. “Certainly respect everything Josh did. And I really respect the way he handled himself in camp. It’s not easy to come in here and wonder ‘what if’ and all that stuff. He was a pro the entire time. He’s a very confident kid, and it shows. And he should be.”

The Rays also reassigned catcher Joe Hudson, the Jesuit High product, to Durham and released infielder Ryon Healy to trim the active roster to 34.

Miscellany

The Rays (4-7-2) drew 11 walks, including five in the third inning, to beat the Braves 5-1. Randy Arozarena had three hits; Wander Franco struck out a personal high-matching three times. … The team has expanded the Salute to Service free/discounted ticket program for select games to include nurses in addition to active-duty military and veterans, teachers and first responders. ... Outfielder/DH Harold Ramirez took ground balls at first base, where he has played during winter ball in Colombia. … Corey Kluber threw 68 pitches over five simulated innings of live batting practice in Port Charlotte.

• • •

