Baltimore, MD

How significant is Hogan's endorsement for next Baltimore City State's Attorney?

By Shelley Orman
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced his support for a Democrat Thiru Vignarajah in the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. Hogan, a Republican, has an extremely high approval rating in Maryland, and political analysts said his endorsement is significant. According to the latest Goucher College...

foxbaltimore.com

