ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Ridgewood girls lacrosse dominates Westfield in first game under coach Liz Henky

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 1 day ago

RIDGEWOOD – Lindsey Devir sat on the field after the final game last year and brooded.

Westfield had ended her season early with a shocking win over Ridgewood in the North Group 4 final. It left a sour taste for a program that had won the last five sectional titles.

Devir rued the mistakes and vowed to never let it happen again. All she could do was prepare for the rematch.

"This was our biggest game," Devir said. "(We needed) to come out strong and show that we're back this season and we're a different team than we left."

Devir and the Maroons didn't leave any regrets in the season opener on Thursday. Ridgewood took advantage of its second chance by thrashing Westfield, 14-2, in the debut of new head coach Liz Henky.

The Maroons pounced from the start, scoring two goals in the first two minutes, and never relented. Henky commended her team for its work ethic and positive attitude.

"I didn't know I would have this much fun. I thought it would be a rockier transition, but it's been a smooth transition," said Henky, a 1998 Ridgewood High School graduate. "These seniors are great leaders. They are nice kids. They work hard and they make my job pretty easy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3Tf7_0evygRZn00

Ridgewood brought out the full bag of tricks in the opening chapter of the 2022 season.

Suffocating defense? Check.

Behind-the-back goals? Check.

Tic-tac-toe connections on the clear? Check.

Ridgewood turned in a much crisper game after re-watching last year's final "three of four times", including once during a rainy afternoon last week.

The Maroons put seven shots in the back of the net before Westfield got on the board. More than 20 minutes of game-time was spent with a running clock.

"I was honestly so excited," senior defender Jaylin Locke said. "They're a good team with a lot of talent and so are we. I was excited for this matchup. We played beautifully. They played beautifully. It was a good day."

Devir scored a game-high four goals and noted that Ridgewood's conditioning was night and day better than last year. There wasn't the same feeling of exhaustion after the final buzzer.

"I think our whole team could have played another game if you asked us," Devir said.

"Our transition and our ride is one of our biggest strengths now because of how athletic everyone is and our ability to work harder. I think (Henky) is the coach we needed to push that. I think her focusing so much on that has made us a completely different team."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiSEq_0evygRZn00

What it means

The top girls lacrosse program in North Jersey is off to a roaring start.

Expectations will be high for the 16-time Bergen County champions, but Henky understands what she's walking into. She played on the first varsity team at Ridgewood and coached the current seniors when they were in eighth grade.

"She does a great job of bringing the team together and getting us close," Locke said. "The energy on the field definitely showed. It was a lot of fun and I owe it a lot to her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4211DB_0evygRZn00

Inside the win

Ridgewood came out firing with 10 goals in the first half, even with Gettysburg-bound Nina Marra sidelined with an ankle injury.

Tate Ban ignited the offense with her first career hat trick, while Devir turned in the biggest highlight with a behind-the-back goal.

Goalie Morgan McGahan collected three saves in the win with defensive support from Locke, Ella Millstein, Kiera Savage and Mika Ben-Hur.

"I think our communication today was on," Henky said. "These girls worked so hard. I can't say that enough. They grind every day at practice and hold each other accountable. They want to win for each other."

Up next

Westfield will draw another Bergen County power on Saturday when it hosts Ramapo at 11 a.m.

Ridgewood will face Mountain Lakes at home this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Sean Farrell is a high school sports reporter for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app .

Email: farrells@northjersey.com

Twitter: @seanfarrell92

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood girls lacrosse dominates Westfield in first game under coach Liz Henky

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record

4K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

542K+

Views

Follow The Bergen Record and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NJ.com

Timber Creek over Gateway - Girls lacrosse recap

Alaina Gordon led Timber Creek with four goals in its 9-7 victory against Gateway in Erial. Rebecca Gordon added two goals as Isabella Roman, Lauren St. Leger and Elizabeth Porcelli recorded the other three for Timber Creek (2-0). Brianna Shamoian made six saves in net. Veronica Zagone and Madison Scambia...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: No. 15 Bridgewater-Raritan tops Watchung Hills to begin season (PHOTOS)

Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Watchung Hills, 5-0, in the season opener for both teams on Friday at the Green Knoll Tennis Center in Bridgewater. At first doubles, Tony Lu and Jeffrey Wen won in three sets over Anmol Bhatia and Remon Fahmy, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. In the first singles match, Dhruv Viswanathan won 6-2, 6-1 over Evan Yu. Second singles Mithil Mouli also topped Satvik Repaka, 6-1, 6-1, while third singles Eric Shao won 6-2, 6-3 against Arun Singh. Second doubles Siddarth Balasubramanian and Brandon Wu were victorious at second doubles as well, 6-3, 6-4.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Sports
Westfield, NJ
Sports
Ridgewood, NJ
Sports
Bergen County, NJ
Education
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Mountain Lakes, NJ
Westfield, NJ
Education
Ridgewood, NJ
Education
City
Westfield, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Wayne Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Mennella netted six goals as Morris Knolls beat Wayne Valley, 16-6, in Rockaway. Kira Mennella also had four goals and three assists while Addy Walker scored three times for Knolls (2-0), which led 14-0 at halftime. Steph Crossan recorded two goals as well for the Eagles. Alina Ejdys notched two assists and Aleena Seyam also scored.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com’s 2021-22 Boys Basketball All-State, All-Group teams

Players across the state cemented legacies this winter. Some won championships, while others helped their program put together the best season the school has ever seen. There were eye-catching performances and can’t-miss moments from beginning to end. The NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff has highlighted the top players...
MEDIA, PA
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: Holland, Swedlund lead Randolph past Montclair Kimberley

Juniors Tyler Holland and Stefan Swedlund each marked four goals to help pace Randolph to a 14-5 win over Montclair Kimberley in Randolph. Holland also tallied four assists while Swedlund had three for Randolph (1-0). Senior Sean Lawler finished with two goals and four assists while sophomore Eddie Wysmerski, juniors Adri Koliqi and Patrick Osborn and senior Andrew Novak each had a goal.
RANDOLPH, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Farrell
NJ.com

Toms River East over Pinelands - Girls lacrosse recap

Elizabeth Gillen led Toms River East with five goals and two assists in its 18-3 win against Pinelands in Toms River. Meg Donovan and Allie Boettger managed four goals apiece as Barb Boettger had two and Kylie Murphy, Brooke Brattole and Julianna Batin each logged one for Toms River East. Sara Herbst accounted for two assists as Brattole, Kelleen Sullivan and Sydney Murphy dished out one apiece. Emily Ketcham made four saves in the victory.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge defeats Holmdel - Girls lacrosse recap

Gabrielle Walker netted four goals for Old Bridge in its 12-3 season-opening victory over Holmdel in Matawan. Old Bridge took control early as it led 8-2 in the first half before tacking on four more goals in the second. Brooke Buckley also recorded a hat trick for Old Bridge as...
HOLMDEL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maroons#Ridgewood High School
NJ.com

Montclair Kimberley over Barringer - Baseball recap

Jack Amirata threw four innings, surrendering five hits and one walk while striking out four for Montclair Kimberley in its 6-1 victory against Barringer in Newark. Max Nussbaum and Alesandro Rizio handled the relief work for Montclair Kimberley. Barringer begins its season 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood defeats Colonia - Baseball recap

Casey Cumiskey went 3-3 with two RBI to lead Spotswood to a season-opening win against Colonia 8-1 in Spotwood. Spotswood jumped ahead early as it led 5-0 at the end of the first inning. Luke Johnson also knocked in three RBI and scored one run. Casey Cumiskey came away with...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Delran - Girls lacrosse recap

Emily Hazel posted four goals and five assists, Addison Petti logged four goals and three assists and Tatum Woods added four and two for Cherry Hill West in its 19-5 victory against Delran in Delran. Carolyn Kirk went for two goals and one assist, Ava Leporati turned in one goal...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West tops Highland - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Turley led the way with five goals and three assists as Cherry Hill West defeated Highland 14-7 in Cherry Hill. Cherry Hill West (1-1) led 8-5 at the half and held on by outscoring Highland 6-2 in the second half. Cooper Legato also had a hat-trick to go along...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy