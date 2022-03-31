Ridgewood girls lacrosse dominates Westfield in first game under coach Liz Henky

RIDGEWOOD – Lindsey Devir sat on the field after the final game last year and brooded.

Westfield had ended her season early with a shocking win over Ridgewood in the North Group 4 final. It left a sour taste for a program that had won the last five sectional titles.

Devir rued the mistakes and vowed to never let it happen again. All she could do was prepare for the rematch.

"This was our biggest game," Devir said. "(We needed) to come out strong and show that we're back this season and we're a different team than we left."

Devir and the Maroons didn't leave any regrets in the season opener on Thursday. Ridgewood took advantage of its second chance by thrashing Westfield, 14-2, in the debut of new head coach Liz Henky.

The Maroons pounced from the start, scoring two goals in the first two minutes, and never relented. Henky commended her team for its work ethic and positive attitude.

"I didn't know I would have this much fun. I thought it would be a rockier transition, but it's been a smooth transition," said Henky, a 1998 Ridgewood High School graduate. "These seniors are great leaders. They are nice kids. They work hard and they make my job pretty easy."

Ridgewood brought out the full bag of tricks in the opening chapter of the 2022 season.

Suffocating defense? Check.

Behind-the-back goals? Check.

Tic-tac-toe connections on the clear? Check.

Ridgewood turned in a much crisper game after re-watching last year's final "three of four times", including once during a rainy afternoon last week.

The Maroons put seven shots in the back of the net before Westfield got on the board. More than 20 minutes of game-time was spent with a running clock.

"I was honestly so excited," senior defender Jaylin Locke said. "They're a good team with a lot of talent and so are we. I was excited for this matchup. We played beautifully. They played beautifully. It was a good day."

Devir scored a game-high four goals and noted that Ridgewood's conditioning was night and day better than last year. There wasn't the same feeling of exhaustion after the final buzzer.

"I think our whole team could have played another game if you asked us," Devir said.

"Our transition and our ride is one of our biggest strengths now because of how athletic everyone is and our ability to work harder. I think (Henky) is the coach we needed to push that. I think her focusing so much on that has made us a completely different team."

What it means

The top girls lacrosse program in North Jersey is off to a roaring start.

Expectations will be high for the 16-time Bergen County champions, but Henky understands what she's walking into. She played on the first varsity team at Ridgewood and coached the current seniors when they were in eighth grade.

"She does a great job of bringing the team together and getting us close," Locke said. "The energy on the field definitely showed. It was a lot of fun and I owe it a lot to her."

Inside the win

Ridgewood came out firing with 10 goals in the first half, even with Gettysburg-bound Nina Marra sidelined with an ankle injury.

Tate Ban ignited the offense with her first career hat trick, while Devir turned in the biggest highlight with a behind-the-back goal.

Goalie Morgan McGahan collected three saves in the win with defensive support from Locke, Ella Millstein, Kiera Savage and Mika Ben-Hur.

"I think our communication today was on," Henky said. "These girls worked so hard. I can't say that enough. They grind every day at practice and hold each other accountable. They want to win for each other."

Up next

► Westfield will draw another Bergen County power on Saturday when it hosts Ramapo at 11 a.m.

► Ridgewood will face Mountain Lakes at home this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

