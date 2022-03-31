ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bippB_0evygQh400

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available to play in Thursday's contest between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Brooklyn to play the Nets on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their best players available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has bene upgraded from probable to available, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the contest as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation

9K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow FastBreak on FanNation and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Selected His All-Time Starting Lineup In 1992: "Me And Magic, Bird, Worthy, McHale Or Malone, David Robinson Or Abdul-Jabbar."

Michael Jordan got to play with some legendary players during his career. Jordan found great success alongside Scottie Pippen, and then later Dennis Rodman, who helped him greatly in his 6 NBA championship wins for the Chicago Bulls. Jordan always seemed content with the great players he had around him. But Scottie Pippen did not make it into his all-time starting 5 during a 1992 interview with Playboy.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Championship#The Brooklyn Nets#The Milwaukee Bucks#Bene#Underdog Nba#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

Jason Kidd Names The Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate added another chapter this NBA season. LeBron officially passed Karl Malone on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list this year. He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The tremendous accomplishment has once again been overshadowed by a debate about basketball’s GOAT. On...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Jordan sends Scott Williams, friends UNC gear ahead of Final Four

It’s unknown if UNC legend Michael Jordan will be in attendance for the Final Four this weekend in New Orleans but the legend is helping out a former Tar Heel and his friends. Scott Williams took to Twitter to reveal that Jordan hooked up him and a bunch of friends who are heading to the Final Four with UNC gear for the trip including a pair of the recently released Air Jordan 6 “UNC” shoe. Included in the package was not only the UNC 6’s but also gear such as polos, shirts, sweaters, and a bag. Take a look below: Michael Jordan For...
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” Releases Tomorrow In The U.S.

Back in October 2021, reliable sneaker leakers delivered a first-look at the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire,” a colorway that nods to the infamous “ban” the NBA placed on a particular swoosh-branded shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1984. Although initial reception of the style wasn’t the most positive, it’s turned around, with old and new collectors alike praising NIKE, Inc.’s new spin on a decades-old story.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Didn't Trust Magic Johnson For A Few Years And Resisted Developing A Friendship With Him, Says NBA Insider

Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan are two of the main reasons that the NBA is as big as it is today. The league was struggling in the 80s but the emergence of Magic and his rivalry with Larry Bird drew in viewers before Michael Jordan took over as the main man throughout the 90s, making the game truly global and bringing an incredible amount of revenue to the NBA by extension.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers slapped with harsh reality by ESPN insider

Things aren’t looking so good for the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Mathematically speaking, they still have a shot at securing a spot in the Play-In tournament. However, with how tough their schedule is looking the rest of the way and with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis nursing injuries, the harsh reality is that Lakers fans should be bracing themselves for a way-too-early summer vacation for their squad.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Says Players Are Hurting Him When He’s Trying To Make Plays: “That’s Two Games In A Row Players Walked Up Underneath Me When I’m Trying To Make A Basketball Play.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had an incredibly close game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which they only lost by 1 point in the dying seconds of overtime. Durant did his best to bring the Nets back, making 3 clutch free throws with 8 seconds left after a dangerous foul was committed on him when he was attempting a corner three. Durant seems to feel that players in the NBA are taking a few liberties with him.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy