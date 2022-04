Sure, you can buy a bag of marshmallows at the grocery store, but these fluffy, fruity confections are extra-special in two ways. First, freeze-dried raspberries add beautiful color and a sweet-tart flavor. Second, honey takes the place of corn syrup, and when cooked it adds a rich, caramelized quality that will remind you of a fire-toasted marshmallow. Put these treats on a dessert board for a pop of color, float them on hot cocoa for a truly wow-worthy cup, or bag them up and gift them. No matter how you share them, you'll earn oohs and aahs for your efforts.

