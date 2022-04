MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County commissioners voted Tuesday on an ordinance to require landlords to give 60-days notice to tenants when rent is increasing by more than 5%. The move comes at a time the county is facing an affordable housing crisis with rent skyrocketing. “It gives residents time to prepare or find a new place to live,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who proposed the ordinance. Before the meeting, a group of renters and affordable housing advocates demonstrated in front of the government center in downtown Miami, urging commissioners to do more to battle rent costs that are spiraling out of control. Some apartment...

