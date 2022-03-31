ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress Hill doc shows band as 'beautiful trainwrecks'

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmBYr_0evyeBcz00

March 31 (UPI) -- Showtime released the trailer for its documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain on Thursday. The movie premieres April 20 on Showtime.

Cypress Hill is composed of Louis "B Real" Freese, Lawrence "DJ Muggs" Muggerud, Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes and Eric "Bobo" Correa. The band released its first self-titled album in 1991.

The hit single "Insane in the Brain" came from their 1993 sophomore album, Black Sunday. Their 10th album, Back in Black, released March 18.

Insane in the Brain director Estevan Oriol is a photographer who documented Cypress Hill's rise in the hip-hop industry. Oriol incorporates his own rare footage and photographs of the band in the film.

Oriol also interviews other hip-hop artists like Ice-T on the impact of Cypress Hill. One speaker calls the band members "beautiful trainwrecks" in the trailer.

The band also advocated for marijuana legalization. The documentary also covers their songs and performances regarding marijuana.

