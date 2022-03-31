ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Emergency road repairs to start on Powers Boulevard

By Anissa Connell
 1 day ago
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced emergency roadway repairs would take place on Powers Boulevard between Research Parkway and Woodmen Road.

The repairs are set to start on April 4 at 8:30 a.m. as crews repair temporary asphalt on Powers Boulevard.

Work is anticipated to finish in the early afternoon hours.

Crews will conduct intermittent single lane closures on Powers Boulevard between Research Parkway and Woodmen Road.

Drivers should expect delays while crews work on the repair.
