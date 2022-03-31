Multiple police officers shot in Lebanon: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot four times, including once in the head, and killed on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section, police say. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say the man was shot four times — once in his head, shoulder, chest, and knee. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m., according to officials. It’s unknown if any weapons were recovered, police say. Elkins Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown during the shooting, but it was lifted at 10:45 a.m. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO