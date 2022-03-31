ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Multiple police officers shot in Lebanon: reports

By Charles Thompson
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

According to various media reports, police officers have been shot in an incident in Lebanon. Emergency dispatchers in the county declined comment...

