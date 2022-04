CHADRON, Neb. – March 31, 2022 -- Chadron State College football goes on the field in full pads for the first time on Thursday, putting spring drills in high gear for the next three weeks. The Eagles are preparing for their annual spring game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO