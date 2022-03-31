ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeith Stanfield On His Bold & Daring Style: ‘You Wear Whatever You Feel’

By Shamika Sanders
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IacId_0evya09500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0Ji8_0evya09500

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

After a long-awaited return, two years to be exact, FX’s popular show Atlanta made its highly anticipated premiere with all of our favorite characters reprising their roles. Donald Glover, Lakeith Stanfield , Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz pick up where we last left off, with some surprise stops along the way.

We caught up with the cast at the red carpet premiere of the season, where they each opened up about their personal style.

Donald Glover

Show creator Donald Glover and actor describe his personal style as “fanciful.” I think on the show we always try to show different aspects of Atlanta. I’ve seen people talk about how each character represents each side of Atlanta. My personality is a product of growing up there so I feel like it’s a very Atlanta perspective.

Lakeith Standfield

For Lakeith Stanfield, who isn’t afraid of pushing gender boundaries, “Style is just expression.” When responding to how his Replica Man Magazine cover sparked conversations about men’s fashion, he responded, “I don’t know what people talking about in terms of what they say other people can wear and what they can’t. You wear whatever you feel.

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Paper Boy in the series, likes to make “brave choices” and bold fashion statements. “I always want to do something that is unexpected,” he revealed. He added, “Anytime I get to dress like me, I want to have fun with. I want to go with it. Like, I want a cape today. Like, why not?! I want to feel heroic.”

Zazie Beetz

Actress Zazie Beetz opened up about coming into the game rocking her natural hair, and how she has seen more women who look like her on the big screen and behind the scenes. “It’s continuing to change significantly. I think people are realizing it’s imperative to understand Black texture and kinky and coily hair,” she said. “I came into the industry quite insecure like, do other people besides my mom know how to do my hair?” she joked.

She added, “In what I see on TV and what I see represented – I just see so much more natural texture and natural coils than I saw five and ten years ago; so that is encouraging to me and I’m proud to be a part of that narrative.”

Catch Atlanta on FX every Thursday night.

