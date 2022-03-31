ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton teen wins runner-up in state poetry reading contest

By Sally Segar
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VERZI_0evyW65500 High school sophomore Maria Daniels is the Oregon runner-up to the national Poetry Out Loud recitation competition.

Maria Daniels, a high school sophomore from Beaverton, was a finalist in the Oregon Poetry Out Loud poetry reading contest held online Friday, March 11.

If the first-place winner — Trayshun Holmes-Gournaris from the Oregon School for the Deaf — can't participate in the national competition for any reason, Daniels would be invited to represent Oregon.

Students compete at the school level, and the winner advances. This year, the usual district competition was left out, so Daniels went right to the state competition, which was organized by the Oregon Arts Commission.

Daniels said entering the competition at her school, St. Stephen's Academy in Lake Oswego, was a natural decision for her.

"I just really love poetry," she said. "I love reading and poetry and all sorts of literature and arts."

Poetry Out Loud isn't for students to write their own poetry, but it's a program that encourages people to study poetry and practice public speaking.

And Daniels is a natural. In 2021, she won first place at the national Saint John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival — another speech competition.

Daniels said she wouldn't have these skills without the help of her teachers and without the feedback from her peers at school, who she said all deserved to make it to state.

"I wouldn't even have had this opportunity if it wasn't for all of them," she said.

Not only does Daniels excel at public speaking, but she enjoys drawing, singing and other artistic outlets.

"For creative people, it's really difficult when you just want to express yourself," she said. "There are all these things that you want to be able to do, like express yourself and read and write and sing. And you don't get much of an opportunity to do that in front of other people."

For the Poetry Out Loud competition, Daniels and the other students chose several poems to recite. Daniels chose one of her favorite poems called "Emily Dickinson at the Poetry Slam" by Dan Vera, and she said working with that poem was the highlight of the whole experience.

"It's just such a great poem, and it's really funny," she said. "It's so light-hearted, but at the same time, it's so powerful and beautiful."

Making people laugh with her expressions and technique of reciting the poem made it a fun experience, Daniels said. Lots of competitors focus on hand gestures while performing, but Daniels tries to go deeper.

"I just really try to be there in the poem and understand what the poet is feeling, what they're talking about, and try to be standing in the position of the person who's in the poem," she said. "And then when you can do that, it just feels really natural."

Daniels explained what it's like to participate in public speaking competitions like Poetry Out Loud or the Oratorical Festival.

Before starting to recite your poem, you feel really nervous, she said. But once she got on stage — or turned on her webcam, in this case — Daniels said she felt a "dead calm" and knew she could do it.

"And you get really excited because you feel that just ease of doing what you love and being able to recite your poem," she said.

Since Daniels is only a sophomore, she can compete again next year. As long as she can make time between other speaking competitions and her school's duck-drawing competition, Daniels said she will try again next year to make it to the national competition.

"I'm kind of a perfectionist," Daniels said, "So that part of me is like, I really would have wanted to get first place. But at the same time, I got to participate and I walked away with something. And that's a good feeling."

Portland Tribune

