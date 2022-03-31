ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kelly’s bill to make Chiricahua Arizona’s fourth National Park passes Senate unanimously

gilavalleycentral.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, March 31, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s bill that would re-designate Chiricahua National Monument as Chiricahua National Park passed the United States Senate. The Chiricahua National Park Act, which Kelly introduced in April of last year, was cosponsored by Senator Sinema, and a House version was introduced by Representative Ann...

gilavalleycentral.net

Comments / 10

just me 72
1d ago

used to be free to go there, now we'll have to pay. just another way for government to make more money off the people.

Reply
5
Toobeornottobe
1d ago

But didn’t take away open season on illegals. I just have a hard time gluing those little antlers on their heads.

Reply
7
Griffey
1d ago

Hundreds of thousands of illegals pouring over the border and he is working on this?

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Huachuca City, AZ
City
Bisbee, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Kirkpatrick
Person
Mark Kelly
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Arizona#Camping#Chiricahua National Park#House
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Alaska Loses Legal Effort to Access 28 Million Acres of Land

Alaska’s challenge to the Biden administration’s decision not to open access to 28 million acres of land can’t proceed because the decision-making process as to whether to open the lands is ongoing, a federal court in the state ruled. The state filed its lawsuit after the Bureau...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy