His fans talk of riding a roller coaster, and this was that. A day after one of his poorer putting rounds, Jordan Spieth was dropping everything at TPC San Antonio. He birdied from 21 feet on the 11th hole, his second hole, after starting Friday’s second round of the Texas Open on the back nine. He birdied from 33 feet on 13. He birdied from 21 feet on 2. Changes that Spieth had made after making just 40 feet of putts on Thursday were taking hold.

GOLF ・ 23 HOURS AGO