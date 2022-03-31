Hogwarts Legacy Fans in Utah Can Apply To Test The Game

Dr Disrespect seems to be trying to get on with his life after his famous 2020 ban from Twitch. He's built a new platform on YouTube, complete with most of his same fans, and he's even given viewers an update on his feud with the purple snake itself. In 2021, Dr Disrespect teased that he wanted to develop his own battle royale game, then he said he actually wanted to start his own studio. In December 2021, the Doc finally revealed his secret game studio, The Midnight Society, commenting that he wanted to embrace what he called Day Zero gamers. Day Zero gamers presumably follow the game at every step of development through frequent updates and are involved in testing before the game releases. This helps players feel like a part of the process and know what kind of game they're signing up for, but it also serves to build anticipation about a title and spread the word through people who have actually experienced it. Sounds perfect, right? Now, Dr Disrespect has revealed more details about his upcoming game and studio, and it has fans in an uproar.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 DAYS AGO