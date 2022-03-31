ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daddy Yankee, a reggaeton 'leyenda,' retires

NPR
 2 days ago

DADDY YANKEE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee announced what he called his retirement last week in a video released on social media. He also announced one last album and one final tour later this year. But, you know, retirements, they're not always clear-cut in pop music. And here to...

www.npr.org

The Daily Sun

Daddy Yankee says he's retiring: 'I see the finish line'

NEW YORK  — Daddy Yankee surprised his fans by announcing his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour, more than three decades after starting a career that put reggaeton on the world map with hits including “Gasolina”, “Somos de Calle”, “Con Calma” and “Despacito.”
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
Reuters

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s daily global chart with her song “Envolver.”. The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. “Envolver” had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s fantastical music video for new collaboration ‘Sweetest Pie’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have shared a fantastical music video for their new collaborative single, ‘Sweetest Pie’. The video – released on Friday morning (March 11) – was directed by Dave Meyers and conceptualised by Megan Thee Stallion herself. It sees the two artists fend off a horde of men in various fantasy settings, with the duo at one point burning a castle and men to ashes.
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Vibe

John Legend Garners 8 New RIAA Platinum Certifications

Click here to read the full article. Soon to be skincare entrepreneur and EGOT recipient, John Legend hasn’t slowed down since making his debut as an artist with 2004’s Get Lifted. The 43-year-old has recently racked up a slew of new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Legend’s following songs are now certified 2X multi-platinum: 2004’s “Ordinary People” (originally written for the Black Eyed Peas), 2008’s “Green Light,” 2012’s “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” featuring Ludacris, and 2016’s “Love Me Now.”More from VIBE.comJohn Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed AmountMegan Thee Stallion To Perform At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards,...
FOX26

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing Oscar-nominated songs at Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song "Be Alive" from "King Richard," and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
Beaumont Enterprise

Quintanilla family is releasing new Selena album nearly 30 years after the Tejano icon's death

Selena fans will soon hear new music from the Tejano icon, 27 years after the beloved star was killed. Her family is working with Warner Music to release the unnamed posthumous album. The Quintanilla family has produced multiple compilation albums featuring Selena's music since her 1995 murder, but this is the first that will include fresh sounds produced by A.B. Quintanilla, her brother.
morningbrew.com

Levitating through the drama of Dua Lipa’s copyright cases

Dua Lipa may currently be selling out stadiums on a 28-country tour, but her biggest song—2020’s “Levitating”—runs the risk of ruining her summer. The pop star was hit with two high-profile lawsuits this month from artists who claim “Levitating” ripped off their songs.
The Hollywood Reporter

Silk Sonic, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood and More Added as Grammy Performers

Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra were added to the lineup of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards held Sunday (April 3). Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are slated to open the show. In addition, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that will showcase Las Vegas, which is hosting the Grammys for the first time, and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy telecast, per a statement that accompanied this third and presumably last slate of Grammy performers announced...
Deadline

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire Among Performers Confirmed For Oscar Show, But No Van Morrison; Expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Production Number

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline broke Monday, Beyoncé has now been officially confirmed to sing in one of the slots of Best Original Song contenders on the 94th Oscars on Sunday. As noted in the Deadline article, speculation is her performance of the nominated song (co-written with Dixson) called “Be Alive” from King Richard will take place via satellite from a Compton tennis court. That aspect, however, was not in the Academy’s long-awaited announcement today of plans for the Best Song presentations on the ABC Oscarcast. As my colleague Mike Fleming noted, the formal announcement would come...
Slate

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” Plagiarism Lawsuit Could Change Music Forever

Another day, another high-profile lawsuit against a pop star at the top of their game. Dua Lipa, currently performing for stadium crowds on the North American leg of her Future Nostalgia tour, has come under fire, with not one but two copyright infringement lawsuits against the same song: “Levitating.” The 2020 release, which is currently No. 16 on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100, has remained on the charts for an impressive 70 weeks, peaking at No. 2 last year. Despite never reaching the No. 1 spot, “Levitating” was nevertheless crowned Billboard’s top song of 2021, and it’s no wonder why—the song is catchy as can be. Even the pared-down performance from her Tiny Desk concert (my personal favorite version of the song) is a certified smash.
Community Policy