Public Safety

An Australian journalist goes on trial in Beijing today. She's been accused of espionage and is one of several journalists detained as relations between Australia and China remain strained.

NPR
 2 days ago

NPR's Beijing correspondent Emily Feng brings us this report. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Cheng Lei's trial began on a chilly morning with lots of police and red tape. Graham Fletcher, Australia's ambassador to China, tried to attend... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GRAHAM FLETCHER: I'm here to attend her trial, if...

www.npr.org

