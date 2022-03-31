ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandra Billings talks trans representation, new book: 'If you can't see us, you can't help us'

By David Oliver, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Alexandra Billings keeps talismans. The white crewneck sweater her mother gave her unexpectedly one Christmas. The gray suitcase she packed when she was homeless during the HIV crisis – still unpacked.

"Every once in a while, I pick it up to go through it, and I go through the top layer, and I just can't do it," Billings, 60, says of the suitcase. "And it's been years."

Still, " The Conners " actress and University of Southern California assistant professor of acting unpacks the suitcase of her life in her memoir "This Time For Me" (Topple Books, 429 pp. , out Friday ). And it's a full one.

The actress's journey from Illinois to California contains many layers, both harmonious and horrifying: Her time as drag queen Shanté; the road to confirming her gender identity; ongoing violence she experienced, including rape and assault; a suicide attempt; drug addiction; her long-lasting marriage to wife Chrisanne; her HIV diagnosis; her college education; and her eventual TV stardom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLnS5_0evyPXgq00
Alexandra Billings, the actress and University of Southern California assistant acting professor, unpacks the suitcase of her life in her memoir "This Time For Me." Courtesy of Topple Books

Growing up, Billings thought she was "normal." Not everyone thought so, including her parents. They thought they needed "to be careful around" her, Billings writes, because she was "starting to lean" in a gay direction. Billings also notes she would raid her mother's closet for jewelry and clothing.

"If we say something is normal, that actually means different things to different people, depending on your lens of experience," Billings says. Her whole life has been spent saying "this is my normal" and not receiving that affirmation back.

"The ask of trans people isn't about conformity for you," she says. "It's about honoring us, that's all."

Anti-LGBTQ legislation is brewing around the country, and transgender people face discrimination in every walk of life, whether that be in education, health care, or even entertainment.

Billings describes harassment she experienced working in TV – including "Romy and Michele: In the Beginning" and "Transparent." In "Romy and Michelle," for example, she recalls in her memoir that someone referred to her by the wrong pronouns: "I'm not going to learn this dance if I have to be sandwiched between you and him ," referring to Billings. (She uses both she/her and they/them pronouns today.) But, she notes, Hollywood has improved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJcyw_0evyPXgq00
Judith Light, left, and Alexandra Billings discuss their show "Transparent," which wrapped in 2019. David Livingston, Getty Images

What's not better? Opportunities. She can't watch the Oscars anymore, she says, because transgender people are not represented. They may appear on the red carpet occasionally, but they do not enjoy meaningful inclusion.

"The thing that makes me angry is I always get the same question from people in the business, which is, 'Well, what are we supposed to do?'" she says.

Billings has an answer: Invite them to the party.

"Why can't you have just like 20 seats? Twenty of those cis heteronormative, white human beings brought husbands, cousins, or somebody with them," she says. "Those people can't step back to allow for representation? Art is the reflection of the human experience. And if we are not reflected in art, we are not reflected in the human experience."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0tns_0evyPXgq00
"Art is the reflection of the human experience. And if we are not reflected in art, we are not reflected in the human experience," Alexandra Billings says. Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

That directly correlates to anti-transgender sentiment. "If you can't see us, you can't help us," Billings says. She's confident change will happen anyway: "I can come to my own party and bring my own table."

Billings should know – she has witnessed tremendous change throughout her life, particularly since her HIV diagnosis in the 1990s. HIV education has evolved, as have preventative drugs like PrEP and others that ensure HIV-positive patients have undetectable viral loads and can't pass on the disease to their partners. And of course, HIV-positive people can live full lives; the diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.

Billings recently spoke with someone about how the COVID-19 pandemic was the second viral plague they've lived through. This person said it was disheartening that the younger queer generation doesn't understand what that was like. It's also a gift, Billings says.

"I don't want them to go through what we went through," she adds. "I don't want them to bury their friends. I don't want them to go to funeral after funeral after funeral. I don't want them to experience that. I don't need anybody to walk in my shoes. I've said that for years. They're my shoes. They cost me enough. I don't need you to walk for me. I need you to walk with me."

Walk with Billings down the yellow brick road and you'll speak her language.

" The Wizard of Oz " has popped up as a theme – a talisman, really – in her life now and again, at one point leading to her debut as Madame Morrible in " Wicked " on Broadway several years ago. The story is full of teachers – something she discusses the importance of in a letter to all students at the end of the memoir.

"The human experience is messy, and chaotic, and filled with pain and grief, and wells of sadness," Billings says. "But if we pretend none of that is true, and none of it's happening, then that's also connected to our joy and our beauty, and our love, and empathy and compassion. You can't get rid of one thing without getting rid of everything." As students move through life – "this fantastic madness" – they should keep an eye out for guides and return the favor to others.

Perhaps easier said than done – and not as easy as clicking your heels three times – but like as Dorothy says, there's no place like home.

"That story has resonated as a talisman, much like the suitcase and the sweater, in that it's the hero's journey that you return 'the same only different,'" Billings says. "That's true about all heroes, that you start off at home, and you go through the forest, and battle the witches and figure out how to get the shoes so that you can go home because you've been home all along."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alexandra Billings talks trans representation, new book: 'If you can't see us, you can't help us'

Comments / 21

king moonracer
21h ago

for a very very very small % of the population, you folks seem to want to make yourselves the filter through which all societal norms are scrutinized. and you also seem to over react waaaaaay too much to the slightest percieved offense.

Reply
7
C
12h ago

I don’t want to see you. Stay out of sight and out of mind. I am not your Allie, my allegiance is to my kids. I will protect them from you and your perversion.

Reply
6
Me Mom
8h ago

I love how these articles are almost always about trans women….. where are all the successful trans men? Oh yeah I forgot they are women. Please open your eyes and see that this is a mens rights movement 🤡

Reply(1)
2
Parents Magazine

15 Latinx Women in History Our Kids Should Know About

In 1993 people all over the world watched as Ellen Ochoa became the first Latina woman to rocket into outer space on the Space Shuttle Discovery. While watching astronauts blast off of Earth's surface is always kind of extraordinary in itself, for Latinx kids, watching this Mexican American woman make history was life changing. At that moment those children watching realized that the sky really was the limit. This is what true representation feels like.
RELATIONSHIPS
