Zack Greinke Offers Unenthusiastic Response About Starting Opening Day for Royals

By Madison Williams
 1 day ago

The 38-year-old pitcher will start for the Royals next week, 12 years after his last start for the team.

Zack Greinke joined the Royals this season after originally playing for them from 2004—10.

The six-time All-Star was named the Opening Day starting pitcher for the Royals on Thursday, April 7 against the Guardians. Greinke last started on Opening Day for Kansas City back in 2010.

Normally, a pitcher would be quite excited to be named the starting pitcher on Opening Day. But, when asked about his reaction to being named the starting pitcher on Opening Day, Greinke didn’t express much emotion.

“Uh,” Greinke paused. “Probably the same as my reaction right now.”

The pitcher kept a straight face during his answer and spoke with a monotone voice.

The clip of the 38-year-old has since gone viral with fans loving Greinke’s lack of enthusiasm.

Some fans and reporters commented on the pitcher’s answer, poking fun at Greinke for being so stoic.

For more Kansas City Royals coverage, go to Inside The Royals .

