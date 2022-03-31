ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lila Iké Writes A Love Letter To Herself In New Song “True Love”

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Lila Iké’s first musical reveal of 2022 is the powerful new single and video “True Love,” out today (Mar 31) via In.Digg.Nation Collective/RCA Records. “True Love” is a love letter to herself. The song (produced by Natural High Music) and video...

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Banana 101.5

Listen to Weezer’s New Song ‘A Little Bit of Love’

Weezer have released an uplifting new single called "A Little Bit of Love." Jangly ukulele and harmonica get the tune started before broader instrumentation kicks in, as frontman Rivers Cuomo sings:. "A little bit, a little bit of love / Goes a pretty long way / Take a look at...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Mourns a Cat and a Fading Love on New Song ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE 3/16: Father John Misty offers up a portrait of life in the hills outside Sofia, Bulgaria in his new video for “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” The short film was directed by Noel Paul, who previously helmed the singer’s “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” visual. – Father John Misty bids farewell to a lover and a cat in his new song, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” set to appear on his next album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, out April 8. “Goodbye Mr. Blue” is a shuffling ballad that pairs a rustling acoustic guitar with sweeping strings, some lithe...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
US 103.1

Brian Auger Recalls Rejecting Jimi Hendrix Twice

British rock and jazz legend Brian Auger recalled the two occasions on which he rejected the chance to work with Jimi Hendrix, saying he didn’t regret his decisions. Auger was already a well-known name on the London music scene when Hendrix arrived from the U.S. in 1966. The American’s manager, former Animals bassist Chas Chandler, wanted him to join Auger’s band Trinity, which featured singer Julie Driscoll.
MUSIC
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Love#Love Letter#Mobo Awards#Digg#Natural High Music#Jamaican
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Mammoth WVH Honor Taylor Hawkins With ‘My Hero’ Cover

Click here to read the full article. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins with an emotional rendition of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” during the band’s concert Saturday in Boston. Introducing the song, a choked-up Van Halen told the crowd that the drummer, who died Friday at the age of 50, “was a hero to me, and a hero to all of us, and a hero to countless people, so we feel this is necessary.” Mammoth WVH then launched into the Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic, with Van Halen first helping out on drums before taking centerstage for “My Hero.” Van...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson Shares Swaggering New Single ‘A Moment in Heaven’

Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss. The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.
MUSIC
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tom Jones fronting Blink-182 is wilder than Tom DeLonge's aliens obsession

From time to time, when not consumed by self-loathing, paranoia, murderous rage or plain old-fashioned jealousy, we all allow ourselves moments of idle fancy, do we not? What might it be like to have six legs and a scorpion's tail for a day, we might ponder. What would be preferable, fighting a giant duck once a week or eating only eggs for a full calendar year? That sort of thing.
MUSIC
Urban Islandz

Chris Brown Readies New Song ‘Warm Embrace” For April Fools Day

Chris Brown is getting ready to drop off his new song “Warm Embrace” on April 1. The R&B star put fans on notice that in two weeks, his latest single, “Warm Embrace”, will be ready and available to them. The 32-year-old singer was excited to share the news on Twitter on Monday with the caption, “New single “Warm Embrace” Friday, April 1st!” Chris Brown added a copy of the cover art which featured a colorful psychedelic image of a couple lovingly intertwined.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy