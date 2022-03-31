SEALED BIDS

Columbus will begin its pavement crack sealing Monday as part of a preventative maintenance plan for city streets. Beginning Monday, RLH Sealcoating will begin working in Wildflower Estates and Wildflower Commons. Other subdivisions scheduled for this year’s program are Brookfield Place, Cross Creek, Skyview Estates, Stonehaven, Westlake Hills, Presidential Parks...
The following people are in debt to Gateway Storage Mall. The contents of their storage unit(s) will be sold at auction to compensate all or part of that debt. Auction at the Dupo location will be held online with www.storageauctions.com on April 12th, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A cash deposit will be REQUIRED for all winning bids. Gateway Storage-Dupo: 24–Kristal Higgerson, 65–James Kyle, 119–Dean Walthes, 141–Cody Bergman, 405–David Reese, 409–Christy Abernathy, 419–Justin Kruep.
The House passed a bill opening the state to legal sports gambling under control of casinos, but the Senate adjourned without voting on the bill.
Kansas is poised to become the next state to legalize sports betting, as the Legislature nears final approval of a deal four years in the making. In Missouri, lawmakers remain at odds over details like how much in taxes casinos should have to pay. But the House last week passed a bill, the furthest any sports gambling proposal has ever gotten in the state.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The buzz about the Chiefs considering a move to Kansas grew louder today when Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the topic at an unrelated event. “I would be all for it, obviously,” Kelly said. “When I signed the Border War truce with Missouri,...
NEW HAMBURG, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 37th annual Kow Pasture Klassic will take place Saturday, April 9. The Kow Pasture Klassic has been held for years at a man-made, 9-hole golf course behind Schindler’s Tavern and St. Lawrence Parish. Teams can register for tee times between 8 a.m....
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Lawmakers in the Kansas House took up the state’s sports betting agreement into the early hours of Saturday morning. The plan raised questions as to whether a fund added to the bill could potentially be used to build a new sports stadium. While, the sports betting measure has gained support on both sides […]
