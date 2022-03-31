Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday that would have eliminated the minimum age for attending voucher schools. Republicans introduced the bill in October.

The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs.

Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition. Evers, a Democrat, said in his veto message that the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.