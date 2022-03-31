ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT State Police Announce Death Of World's First Electronic Storage Device Detection K9

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IYyw_0evyL37100
K9 Selma Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Police in Connecticut are mourning the death of the world's first electronic storage device detection K9.

K9 Selma died from medical issues on Wednesday, March 30, according to Connecticut State Police.

She was assigned to Detective George Jupin, and became the first electronic storage device detection K9 on Oct. 4, 2013.

"Since her graduation, Selma has been an invaluable asset to the CT State Police Computer Crimes Unit assisting in locating electronic evidence in countless investigations," police said. "Most importantly, K9 Selma was a loyal and devoted partner to Detective Jupin.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Voice
Daily Voice

243K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

74M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WBRE

Police department announces death of beloved K9

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Waverly Township Police Department has sadly announced the passing of one of their K9 units.  According to the officials, K9 Wyatt spent two years with the Waverly Township Police Department and was a beloved family dog when off duty.   His handler, Officer Angelo Rudolfi made the announcement Friday […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New Britain Herald

Newington police will be first in state to use cutting-edge device to track down offenders in high-speed pursuits

NEWINGTON – Police in town will be the first in the state to track down offenders in high-speed pursuits with a cutting-edge device, since receiving a $25,000 state grant. The Newington Police Department was awarded a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) from the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management’s Violent Crime Prevention (VCP) bureau, for the purchase of a StarChase High Speed Pursuit Alternative Technology system.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Investigate Untimely Death in Ellington

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Ellington Sunday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to a house on Windsorville Road for the report of an untimely death at approximately 2:50 p.m. Responding crews found a man who was later pronounced dead at...
ELLINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Device#Connecticut State Police
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Missing Silver Spring Teenager Found

UPDATE: Police said Summer Kidest Doughan was located safe and unharmed on Thursday, March 24. Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager from Silver Spring. Summer Kidest Doughan, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of East West Highway on Tuesday, March 22,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Hartford Woman Sentenced For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

The sister of a Connecticut street gang leader will spend time in prison for her role in a fentanyl trafficking ring, federal officials announced. In 2018, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force began investigating Ricardo Reyes, also known as “Rick the Ruler,” a member of the Los Solidos street gang who was distributing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack in the area of Park Street and Hungerford Street in Hartford County.
HARTFORD, CT
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
243K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy