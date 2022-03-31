ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Man serving 160 years for murdering 3 women now charged in 4th killing

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A New Jersey man serving 160 years in prison for murdering three women has now been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old Newark girl.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says that Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is responsible for the death of Mawa Doumbia, who disappeared in 2016.

Doumbia’s remains were discovered on May 9, 2019, on the second floor of an old carriage house on Main Street in Orange. The remains were identified as belonging to Doumbia on Nov. 5, 2021. An autopsy showed that she died by strangulation.

Authorities say that Wheeler-Weaver met Doumbia online and solicited her to meet him in person for sex. Officials allege that he strangled Doumbia in the carriage house and left her remains in the vacant building.

Wheeler-Weaver was previously convicted in 2019 in the murders of three other women and the attempted murder of a fourth. Those other murders also occurred in 2016, according to officials.

