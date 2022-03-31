ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Bigelow To Direct Adaptation Of David Koepp Novel ‘Aurora’ For Netflix

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Kathryn Bigelow looks to have found her next movie as the Oscar winner is set to direct Aurora , an adaptation of the David Koepp novel which Netflix just landed the rights to. Greg Shapiro and Gavin Polone will produce. Koepp will also adapt the script.

The story follows that events of a solar storm that knocks out most of humanity’s power grids and focuses on the personal story of a divorced mother who must now do everything she can to protect her teenaged and her estranged brother, a wealthy Silicon Valley CEO who has built a luxurious bunker in the desert for just such a disaster.

The book will be published on June 7 by Harper Collins.

Bigelow most recently directed the thriller Detroit and had previously helmed such award contenders like Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker. She is repped by CAA.

