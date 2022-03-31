Woofin Palooza owner faces federal charges

Samantha Miller and Tori Head face animal abuse charges; Head now charged with wire fraud in federal court

One of the former leaders of a Scappoose dog rescue now faces federal charges for her involvement in a Portland pet adoption and boarding organization.

Tori Lynn Head was arraigned on Monday, March 28, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and dispensing animal drugs without proper labeling.

Head and Samantha Miller, who ran All Terrier Rescue out of Miller's Scappoose-area home until mid-2019, were both indicted on more than 250 counts, including animal neglect, animal abuse, identity theft and forgery, in state court last year.

A few months after All Terrier Rescue was shut down, Head started Woofin Palooza, business registry records show.

Federal prosecutors allege Head and others at Woofin Palooza misled customers about the health conditions and behavioral issues of animals they adopted.

Animals that were adopted ended up having health or behavioral issues that required additional veterinary care totaling more than $142,580, according to prosecutors.

Customers also paid more than $23,000 for spay and neuter fees, which

Woofin Palooza charged some customers appointment fees to see pets up for adoption, but the fees, totalling more than $3,475, were a "sham," prosecutors said.

Head and others at Woofin Palooza told customers that they would have to pay spay and neuter fees, but that they would reimburse the customers. But Head and others, prosecutors alleged, collected more than $23,000 from customers and never reimbursed them.

Head is also accused of selling customers mislabeled animal drugs.

As part of the settlement agreement in July 2019, Samantha Miller, her mother Jeri Miller and Roena Boehm were permanently prohibited from operating a charitable organization. Head, now 26, was banned from operating a charitable organization for three years.

Only a few months later, prosecutors filed a motion to reopen the case, claiming that Head and Samantha Miller, who is in her 50s, had violated "virtually every term of the judgment," including forming a new rescue and saying that it was in the process of becoming a nonprofit.

A Marion County Circuit Court judge rejected prosecutors' attempt to reopen the case.

By summer 2020, just six months after Woofin Palooza was registered as a business, complaints of animal neglect had started piling up.

In June 2020, a woman adopted a dog named Mischka from Woofin Palooza. The next day, Mischka was taken to DoveLewis animal hospital, where she was found to have distemper, a highly contagious and often fatal virus.

Mischka had to be euthanized a few days later, according to court documents.

In July, a foster reported that a cat she was caring for had fleas when she brought it home from Woofin Palooza, and it showed signs of illness. Woofin Palooza refused to let the foster take the cat to the vet, and staff even showed up on the foster's doorstep trying to take the cat back after she threatened to report them, the report alleged.

Another foster said she was caring for a pregnant cat but had received no supplies or education from Woofin Palooza, instead forced to contact other rescues. The pregnant cat had been making "awful noises," but Head told the foster to just keep an eye on the cat, rather than going to the vet, a complaint alleged.

The complaints echoed those received years earlier, including an August 2017 complaint from a woman who paid to adopt a dog at an adoption event and took the dog home, only for it to become sick soon after. When the woman tried to take the dog to a veterinarian, All Terrier Rescue and Samantha Miller demanded that she return the dog and even threatened legal action when she hesitated.

In August 2020, Multnomah County Animal Control executed a search warrant on Woofin Palooza and took 117 animals into custody.

A week later, Woofin Palooza, Miller and other defendants filed a civil complaint against Multnomah County, demanding the return of the animals and damages to each defendant totaling $3 million. Judges denied multiple motions from the defendants.

That fall, the same defendants filed a federal civil rights complaint.

The county "developed animus toward plaintiffs and began aggressively investigating and surveilling plaintiffs with an aim toward personally harming them, shutting down their private lawful operations, and driving them out of the County," the lawsuit claimed.

An assistant Multnomah County district attorney had repeatedly claimed charges would be brought "throughout a four-month period since the seizure during which (the assistant DA) continued and continues to threaten to do so yet does not do so knowing that they cannot do so with any valid factual basis," the civil rights complaint stated.

In May 2021, Head and Miller were indicted in state court. Both cases are still pending.

Miller has not been charged in federal court, as of March 30.

