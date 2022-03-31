ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Bigger Nebraska cities poised to reap some federal rent aid lost to rural areas

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iJAv_0evyGMY600

(Getty Images)

LINCOLN — As it turns out, renters in urban Douglas and Lancaster Counties likely will benefit from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ refusal to apply for what has become a contentious $120 million in federal rental and utility aid to Nebraska.

It’s the state’s other 91 counties that are getting left in the lurch, losing out on a chunk of funding.

So says State Sen. Matt Hansen, the Lincoln lawmaker who made his legislative priority a bill aimed at forcing the governor, on behalf of Nebraska, to apply for the $120 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds.

Ricketts has adamantly declined to apply for the second round of ERAP funds the federal government had set aside for Nebraska, saying that the “storm has passed” and that the subsidy would make families “more reliant on government.” On Tuesday, he vetoed Legislative Bill 1073, the measure that attempted to force his hand to apply for the funds.

New twist

LB 1073, while adopted by the Legislature, fell short of the votes needed for an emergency clause that would have pushed the application forward by a March 31 deadline to collect the full amount.

Now a vote to override the governor’s veto is scheduled for next Tuesday. However, Hansen said that because the March 31 deadline will have passed, the override could guarantee only that the state’s 91 counties (outside Douglas and Lancaster) would get a portion of the original funds — about 40%, or about $51 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdkqZ_0evyGMY600

Sen. Matt Hansen of District 26 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the Nebraska Capitol Building on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner)

But here’s the new twist: Hansen said a clarification made Wednesday in federal guidance rules now allows the other 60% of the allotted $120 million to start flowing to Nebraska’s two biggest counties. That’s because Lancaster and Douglas Counties, as well as the Cities of Omaha and Lincoln, already have applied and are receiving emergency funding in their own right as separate municipalities.

Earlier, it was believed that the second-round funds now headed to Lancaster and Douglas would instead go to other states.

“So by not accepting the statewide funds (before the deadline), we’re expecting, actually, Lincoln and Omaha to get more funds since they run their own programs,” Hansen said.

‘They need it there’

The state’s two largest counties and two largest cities also benefited from the governor’s actions during the first round of funding. Because the first-round funds weren’t fully spent in the 91 counties, Ricketts reallocated some of those funds to Omaha, Lincoln and Douglas and Lancaster Counties. He said the rest of the state apparently didn’t need the money.

Housing advocates have said the funds weren’t fully tapped because the state’s distribution process was too complicated.

Hansen said he just learned of the twist in the second round of funds Wednesday, in a discussion with the U.S. Treasury Department.

While glad to learn that much of the original funding could remain in the state, Hansen said he was disappointed that Nebraska’s 91 more rural counties lost out on the full amount of emergency rental assistance they might have had otherwise.

“It’s disappointing,” he said. “They need it there.”

Ricketts, on Thursday, said he remains opposed to taking a second round of ERAP funding.

“The Treasury Department’s only consistency with ERAP distribution has been its inconsistency,” he said when asked to respond to the new developments. “The Department has frequently changed its guidance to align with DC’s political whims, and that’s only likely to continue.”

Housing advocates expressed frustration and amazement at the latest turn of events.

Erin Feichtinger, director of advocacy and policy for Together Omaha, noted that there is time for rural Nebraska to salvage some of the second round of emergency rental funding. Looking toward the veto override vote, she urged senators representing the 91 counties to listen to constituents who need rent and utility assistance.

‘Good life for everybody’

If not, she said, “rural Nebraska is going to lose out on $51 million to help renters, landlords and their local community organizations.”

Karen Rathke, of the Grand Island-based Heartland United Way, said the pandemic exacerbated the need for rent and utility assistance in rural communities. She said the workforces in those smaller communities are at stake.

“That is where these dollars go, to help people pay those bills. You have to have housing and utilities to go to work,” Rathke said.

She challenged the governor.

“Accepting these funds does not make a welfare state,” she said. “It makes Nebraska a state that offers a good life for everybody, not just those in Lincoln, Omaha, Douglas and Lancaster Counties.”

Ken Smith, economic justice director at Nebraska Appleseed, said he was heartened that the state’s urban areas could reap some of the emergency rental funds lost to Nebraska’s more rural communities, as opposed to those funds going to other states.

He said 75,000 Nebraskans were behind on rent, many still feeling the impact of COVID-19.

“It’s just really important to highlight that there are folks outside of Omaha and Lincoln that need assistance just as badly as anybody else,” he said. “These folks, unless the veto of LB 1073 is overridden, are going to be left out. And there really is no excuse for that.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Bigger Nebraska cities poised to reap some federal rent aid lost to rural areas appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner

237

Followers

267

Posts

37K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Experts warn central U.S. should prepare for devastating magnitude 7 earthquake that could hit Missouri fault line at any time as 'fear of the big one' in California remains

Parts of the central U.S. are at risk of a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake within the next 50 years, experts are warning, with added urgency due to what they say is a sense of 'complacency' in those areas. Experts have been predicting a magnitude 7 earthquake in the areas surrounding...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hansen
KELOLAND TV

Frost’s mother faces fines for Nebraska grain trades

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The mother of a man who admitted to illegal grain trades in South Dakota is facing much bigger trouble in Nebraska for similar offenses. The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued civil penalties totaling $290,000 against Jan Banghart of Gettysburg for trading grain without a Nebraska license and related activities.
PIERRE, SD
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Legislature#Urban Areas#Rent#State#Erap
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
WOWT

GRAPHIC: Dog attack in La Vista has neighbors concerned

The jury heard the voice of the congressman for most of the day. A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa. Drivers running stop signs caught on camera at a busy intersection. Judge Jackson in the hot seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse...
LA VISTA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Here's how much it takes to retire comfortably in Illinois

According to a recent report from GOBankingRates, the average retirement age in every state is below 67, with the average retiree ending work at age 64, even as full Social Security doesn't kick in until 67. This comes during the increasing popularity of the financial independence, retire early movement. In...
ILLINOIS STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
237
Followers
267
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy