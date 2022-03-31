ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Paid Millions to Woman Who Filed Paternity Suit

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jdch0_0evyG5d000

More details have emerged in an ongoing paternity suit involving the Cowboys owner.

In early March, 25-year-old Alexandra Davis filed a paternity lawsuit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones , claiming that Jones is her biological father and alleging that he paid her mother hundreds of thousands of dollars in 1996 to keep the information confidential.

Earlier this week, Jones and his legal team requested a dismissal of the civil suit after alleging that Davis attempted to extort him for money prior to filing the lawsuit.

Now, in a new report from ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. released Thursday , it was revealed that Jones has paid nearly $3 million to Davis, which included her full college tuition to SMU and a $70,000 Range Rover that Jones purchased on the plaintiff’s 16th birthday.

The payment information from Jones was provided to Van Natta Jr. by Little Rock lawyer Don Jack, who says that he made regular payments on Jones’s behalf to Davis and her mother, Cynthia Spencer Davis, who Jones met in 1995 when she was a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Arkansas.

Jack told ESPN that he negotiated an agreement on Jones’ behalf in 1995 with Spencer Davis, in which she was paid $375,000 and provided with monthly child support payments that eventually totaled over $2 million.

“On numerous occasions I have made payments on behalf of Mr. Jones to Cindy and Alex Davis,” Jack told ESPN.

Alex Davis has asked the court to revoke the agreement struck by her mother in the mid-’90s and for Jones to be declared her father. Davis’s lawyer Andrew Bergman said that his client simply wants Jones’s last name on her birth certificate.

After the paternity suit was filed on March 3, Bergman reportedly met with Jones’s outside lawyer Levi McCathern. In that meeting, Bergman allegedly demanded money to settle the case, telling McCathern that if Jones wanted this lawsuit to go away, it would cost “Zeke or Dak money,” referring to the lucrative contracts given out to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott.

The allegation that Bergman threatened McCathern over monetary payment is key in Jones’s claim that Davis is trying to extort him.

Bergman said the allegation that he demanded money from Jones’s representatives during the meeting in early March is false. Bergman denies ever asking for any money to settle the case.

“It is absolutely false—and they know it—that I have ever demanded money on behalf of Alex. They said ‘What does she want?’ and I said that she wants to establish parentage, and Jerry can do it cooperatively or not,” Bergman told ESPN.

In an effort to continue to support the ongoing allegations that Davis is trying to extort Jones, his representation also pointed to a dinner meeting years ago involving Jack, Alex Davis and Cynthia Spencer Davis in which Alex allegedly provided a letter that she drafted for Jones expressing dissatisfaction with the amount of money that she had received.

In that letter, Alex Davis reportedly sought $20 million, and stated that if the amount was paid, she would not bother Jones again and would keep the relationship confidential.

A hearing was scheduled for Thursday to determine if Davis’s complaint was to remain sealed. That meeting was canceled and has not yet been rescheduled.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .

Comments / 7

Check out more stories from
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

59K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

19M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
MassLive.com

Bruce Arians retires, says Tom Brady’s return was ‘the key’ to leaving Buccaneers in a good spot (report)

In a stunning move, Bruce Arians is hanging his whistle up. The 69-year-old is retiring from coaching the Buccaneers, as first reported by Peter King, and will be replaced by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Arians will move to the front office as a “senior consultant for football.” In a phone call with NBC, Arians said it was important to him to leave the franchise in good hands for the next steward, and that Tom Brady’s return was a major factor in his decision to walk away.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names The Best Player He Ever Faced

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning faced a lot of great defensive players over the course of his professional career. According to the Hall of Fame quarterback, linebacker Ray Lewis is the best player he ever went up against. “When he retired, it was like the greatest day of my life,”...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens coming out of retirement at age 48

Terrell Owens has been trying unsuccessfully for years to convince NFL teams that he can still contribute, but he has finally found a league willing to give him a shot. Owens has agreed to a deal to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to a report from Frank Pingue of Reuters. The Hall of Famer is expected to join the Zappers, which is the same team Johnny Manziel recently revealed he will play for again this year.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Conspiracy Theories Are Growing Tonight

Tom Brady conspiracy theories are growing on Wednesday night following the shocking news about Bruce Arians. Arians, who helped lead Brady and the Bucs to a Super Bowl in 2020, has decided to retire from head coaching and move into a front office role. Brady, of course, decided to come...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Andrew Bergman
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Spencer Davis
The Spun

Look: Bruce Arians Has 2-Word Response To Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following Bruce Arians’ retirement decision. While there has been talk of tension between Brady and Arians, the two are not backing those rumors up. “Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: When Tom Brady Was Informed About Bruce Arians’ Plans

Bruce Arians informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Wednesday that he’s retiring as head coach and handing the reins to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Arians’ decision comes two weeks after Brady ended his short retirement to come back to Tampa Bay. While this announcement may be unexpected, it didn’t blindside Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Mr Jones#Paternity#American Football#Espn#Smu#American Airlines
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Confirms He’s Been In Touch With NFL Coach

All-world safety Tyrann Mathieu remains unsigned as we head into April and with the first big wave of free agency behind us. But as he continues to court potential offers from NFL teams, he revealed that one coach has been in touch with him. Appearing on The Jordy Culotta Show,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By Bobby Wagner’s Contract

Bobby Wagner has finally made his free-agent decision. He’s signing a whopper of a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, despite being 32 years old. Per Adam Schefter, Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal that’s worth up to $65M. Wagner was reportedly deciding between the Rams and...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Shares What He Heard About Bruce Arians

Bruce Arians’ sudden retirement announcement on Wednesday night has speculation swirling around the NFL world. Could the head coach’s departure have anything to do with the return of Tom Brady?. Brady’s former New England teammate Rich Ohrnberger certainly seems to think so. Back in February, Ohrnberger, who...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To Bobby Wagner’s Decision

The Seattle Seahawks have lost both their offensive and defensive leader this offseason. First, the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Then Seattle released Bobby Wagner. Wagner has since found a new home. Wagner has signed a massive deal with the rival Los Angeles Rams. He’s getting five years worth...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy