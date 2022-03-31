Report: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Paid Millions to Woman Who Filed Paternity Suit

More details have emerged in an ongoing paternity suit involving the Cowboys owner.

In early March, 25-year-old Alexandra Davis filed a paternity lawsuit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones , claiming that Jones is her biological father and alleging that he paid her mother hundreds of thousands of dollars in 1996 to keep the information confidential.

Earlier this week, Jones and his legal team requested a dismissal of the civil suit after alleging that Davis attempted to extort him for money prior to filing the lawsuit.

Now, in a new report from ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. released Thursday , it was revealed that Jones has paid nearly $3 million to Davis, which included her full college tuition to SMU and a $70,000 Range Rover that Jones purchased on the plaintiff’s 16th birthday.

The payment information from Jones was provided to Van Natta Jr. by Little Rock lawyer Don Jack, who says that he made regular payments on Jones’s behalf to Davis and her mother, Cynthia Spencer Davis, who Jones met in 1995 when she was a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Arkansas.

Jack told ESPN that he negotiated an agreement on Jones’ behalf in 1995 with Spencer Davis, in which she was paid $375,000 and provided with monthly child support payments that eventually totaled over $2 million.

“On numerous occasions I have made payments on behalf of Mr. Jones to Cindy and Alex Davis,” Jack told ESPN.

Alex Davis has asked the court to revoke the agreement struck by her mother in the mid-’90s and for Jones to be declared her father. Davis’s lawyer Andrew Bergman said that his client simply wants Jones’s last name on her birth certificate.

After the paternity suit was filed on March 3, Bergman reportedly met with Jones’s outside lawyer Levi McCathern. In that meeting, Bergman allegedly demanded money to settle the case, telling McCathern that if Jones wanted this lawsuit to go away, it would cost “Zeke or Dak money,” referring to the lucrative contracts given out to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott.

The allegation that Bergman threatened McCathern over monetary payment is key in Jones’s claim that Davis is trying to extort him.

Bergman said the allegation that he demanded money from Jones’s representatives during the meeting in early March is false. Bergman denies ever asking for any money to settle the case.

“It is absolutely false—and they know it—that I have ever demanded money on behalf of Alex. They said ‘What does she want?’ and I said that she wants to establish parentage, and Jerry can do it cooperatively or not,” Bergman told ESPN.

In an effort to continue to support the ongoing allegations that Davis is trying to extort Jones, his representation also pointed to a dinner meeting years ago involving Jack, Alex Davis and Cynthia Spencer Davis in which Alex allegedly provided a letter that she drafted for Jones expressing dissatisfaction with the amount of money that she had received.

In that letter, Alex Davis reportedly sought $20 million, and stated that if the amount was paid, she would not bother Jones again and would keep the relationship confidential.

A hearing was scheduled for Thursday to determine if Davis’s complaint was to remain sealed. That meeting was canceled and has not yet been rescheduled.

