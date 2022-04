TV host Jon Stewart has told lawmakers they can’t say they are “American first when you put veterans last” as he called on the US Senate to pass a comprehensive bill that will grant access to healthcare to veterans who are sick and dying from burn pits.The veterans advocate said at a press conference in Washington DC on Tuesday afternoon that it is “unconscionable” to delay the legislation any longer as he questioned how senators would respond if there was a burn pit right there on Capitol Hill.“You want to do it here? Let’s dig a giant f***ing pit...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO