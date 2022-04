The Bexley softball team will be looking to pick up traction with a young group of players and a new coach. Josh Abbott is in his first year leading any program after serving as an assistant at Patriot Prep in 2019. He was supposed to be the varsity coach at Patriot Prep in 2020, but the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last spring, he was a middle school baseball coach at New Albany.

